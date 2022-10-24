The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom

JPMorgan Canva Pro

JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers what it's like when a country loses control of its inflation.

Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis. Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.

"Supermarkets had armies of people using machines to relabel products 10 to 15 times a day," Pinto explained. "At the end of the day, they had to remove all of the labels and restart the next day."

Pinto's experiences as a Wall Street veteran who runs the world's largest investment bank by revenue inform his views at a critical juncture for markets and the economy.

After releasing trillions of dollars to help households and businesses in 2020, the Federal Reserve is dealing with four-decade-high inflation by raising rates and reducing its debt-buying programs.

The moves have wreaked havoc on stocks and bonds this year, sending ripples around the world as a rising dollar complicates other countries' battles with inflation.

Living with widespread inflation is "very, very stressful," especially for low-income families, according to Pinto in a recent interview at JPMorgan's New York headquarters. From 1975 to 1991, price increases in Argentina averaged more than 300% per year.

Fed is aggressive

While there is a growing chorus of voices calling for the Federal Reserve to slow or stop raising interest rates in the face of signs of price moderation, Pinto is not among them.

"That's why I disagree when people say the Fed is too hawkish," said Pinto, who became JPMorgan's sole president and chief operating officer earlier this year, cementing his position as CEO Jamie Dimon's top lieutenant and potential successor.

"I think it's critical to put inflation back in its box," he said. "If it means a slightly deeper recession for a while, that is the price we must pay."

According to the executive, the Fed cannot allow inflation to become entrenched in the economy. He warned that reverting to the easier monetary policy too soon risks repeating the mistakes of the 1970s and 1980s.

That is why he believes the Fed will err on the side of caution when it comes to interest rates. According to Pinto, the fed funds rate will likely peak at around 5%, which, combined with an increase in unemployment, will likely curb inflation. The rate is currently between 3% and 3.25%

Markets have yet to bottom.

As a number of other executives, including Dimon and Goldman Sachs, have recently stated

According to Pinto, the United States is in a recession as a result of the Fed's predicament. The only unknown is the severity of the slowdown. That, of course, is reflected in the markets that Pinto monitors on a daily basis.

"We're dealing with a market that is pricing the likelihood of a recession and how deep it will be," Pinto explained..

This year's economic situation has been unlike any in recent memory; aside from booming price increases for goods and services, corporate earnings have been relatively resilient, perplexing investors looking for signs of a slowdown.

Profit estimates, however, haven't fallen far enough to reflect what's coming, according to Pinto, and this could lead to another leg down in the market. As of Friday, the S&P 500 had fallen 21% this year.

′′I don't believe we've reached the bottom of the market yet," Pinto said. "When it comes to corporate earnings in the coming year, expectations may still be too high; multiples in some equity markets, including the S&P 500, are probably a bit high."

'Large black swan'

Nonetheless, despite higher volatility, which he expects to continue, Pinto said the markets have been performing "better than I expected." Markets have been orderly, he said, with the notable exception of the U.K. gilt collapse, which resulted in the resignation of that country's prime minister last week.

That could change if the Ukraine conflict takes a dangerous new turn, or if tensions with China over Taiwan spill onto the global stage, disrupting supply chain progress, among other potential pitfalls.

Markets have become more fragile in some ways as a result of post-2008 crisis reforms requiring banks to hold more capital tied to trading, increasing the likelihood of the market seizing up during periods of high volatility.

"Geopolitics is the big black swan on the horizon that we hope doesn't happen," Pinto said.

Even after central banks get a handle on inflation, interest rates are likely to be higher in the future than they have been over the last decade and a half, he says. The previous era was defined by low or even negative interest rates all over the world.

This low-interest-rate regime has penalized savers while benefiting borrowers and riskier companies that can continue to access debt markets. It also sparked a wave of investment in private companies, including fintech firms competing with JPMorgan and its peers, and boosted the stock of technology firms as investors paid up for growth.

"In the next 20 years, real rates should be higher than they were in the previous 20 years," Pinto predicted. "Nothing crazy, but higher, and that affects many things, including growth company valuations."