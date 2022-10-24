Home prices in the United States could fall by up to 20% next year.

Home prices Canva Pro

Home prices fell in the second half of 2022, as demand for residential real estate cooled in a number of cities across the United States.

According to a prominent Wall Street economist, prices could continue to fall by up to 20% next year as mortgage rates rise and the housing market normalizes in the aftermath of the pandemic.

In a recent report, Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, stated that falling demand for homes combined with rapidly rising mortgage rates is putting a strain on housing prices.

"We anticipate that home sales will continue to fall until early next year. By that time, sales will have plummeted to an unfathomable low, with the only people moving home being those who have no choice due to job or family obligations "He stated. "Discretionary buyers are rapidly disappearing in the face of the nearly 400 [basis point] increase in rates over the last year."

Goldman Sachs economists predict that home prices will fall by 5% to 10% next year.

Cities with the sharpest increases in home prices last years, such as Austin, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Denver, Colorado, are now seeing them fall back to earth.

According to the National Association of Realtors, home sales fell to 4.7 million in September, a 1.5% decrease from August.

Rising interest rates may cause further supply constraints.

This year, mortgage rates have more than doubled. The average 30-year mortgage rate rose this week to 6.94%, up from 6.92% last week and 3.2% in January. The average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rate is now 6.23%, up from 2.33% a year ago.

Rising interest rates have forced some homeowners to put a halt to their plans to sell their homes because they would need a mortgage to purchase another home at the current rate.

"It's entirely possible that even people who want to downsize will have to pay a higher monthly payment," Shepherdson said. "That's a good reason to stay put and limit supply."

According to NAR data, the inventory of unsold existing homes fell for the second consecutive month in September to 1.25 million.

Shepherdson predicted that the supply of available homes for sale would likely decrease next year, but that "prices would have to fall significantly in order to restore equilibrium."

According to the NAR, the median home sale price increased 8.4% year on year in September to $384,800.

"We believe inventory will rise modestly in the coming months as homes sit on the market for longer, but new listings will continue to fall as sellers retreat," said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, in a research note.

How high will interest rates rise?

Mortgage rates are expected to rise further next year as the Federal Reserve raises borrowing costs to combat inflation. Last week, NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun told a group of real estate investors that rates could reach 8.5%, "which would be another big shock to the housing market." Other analysts believe mortgage rates will rise into the double digits.

Whalen Global Advisors predicts that interest rates will be in the double digits by April 2023.

Mortgage rates have not been this low since 1989 when they stood at 10.25%. In October 1981, the highest mortgage rate in US history was 16.64%.

According to Oxford Economics, mortgage rates have risen by nearly 3.8% since the end of 2021. Analysts on Wall Street expect the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by up to 1.5% by the end of the year.

"At the start of the year, it seemed very unlikely that mortgage rates would rise above 6%," Bright MLS chief economist Lisa Sturtevant told Realtor Magazine.

"The question now is, how far will they go? Much of the answer is dependent on how aggressively the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in its next two meetings."