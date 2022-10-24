The White House claims that the U.S. is strong enough to avoid a recession, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk believe it too late

Recession Canva Pro

Almost every CEO anticipates a recession in the United States within the next 12 to 18 months. According to Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, it is already too late to avoid one.

According to Brian Deese, President Joe Biden's top economic advisor, the US economy has enough "strength and resilience" to avoid a recession, he told the Financial Times this weekend.

Deese, the White House's National Economic Council director, told the British newspaper:

"When we look at where the United States is today, two things become clear. One is that the labor market, household balance sheets, and business investment are all strong and resilient. This is important because it keeps our economy moving forward.

"The second point is that we are in a better position than... frankly, any other country to navigate this transition without giving up those gains."

There are numerous recession warnings.

His remarks contrast sharply with a chorus of warnings and complaints from CEOs, top economists, and others that the United States is on the verge of a recession.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, suggested this week that the United States is already in a recession, which could last until the spring of 2024.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also issued an economic warning this week, advising people to "batten down the hatches" in the face of persistently high inflation and ongoing stock market volatility.

Meanwhile, according to the Conference Board's Measure of CEO Confidence survey, 98% of CEOs expect a recession in the United States within the next 12 to 18 months.

In an interview with Fortune this week, Barry Sternlicht, the billionaire CEO of Starwood Capital Group, took it a step further.

He chastised the Fed for using "old data" to attack the economy with unnecessary interest rate hikes, claiming that the economy is "breaking hard" as borrowing costs skyrocket, implying that a recession is now almost certain.

Furthermore, he claimed that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his "merry band of lunatics" are destroying faith in capitalism and causing "social unrest" in America.

Ken Griffin, CEO of hedge fund Citadel, has also expressed concern about the potential severity of a recession. He believes that releasing one so soon after the pandemic will lead many Americans to believe that the American dream is over.

"Being unemployed twice in such a short period of time, the diminution of job skills, career experience, derailment of future aspirations, a belief that the American dream is not achievable—those cultural and tangible impacts are truly devastating," Griffin said this month at the CNBC Delivering Alpha Investor Summit.

Meanwhile, economist Nouriel Roubini predicts a recession in the United States by the end of the year that will be "severe, long, and ugly."

In the midst of such warnings, the White House's upbeat messages can be startling. "Our economy is as strong as hell," Biden told reporters last weekend.

In response to criticism that the strong dollar is harming other countries' economies, he stated, "The problem is a lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries."

In a CNN interview earlier this month, Biden acknowledged the possibility of a recession, saying, "I don't think there will be a recession." If so, it will be a very minor recession. That is, we will decrease slightly." "It is possible," he added later. Look, anything is possible. I'm not expecting it."