The fate of the Global Economy may be Determined by the Actions of a Company that most Americans have never heard of

One company manufactures a product used in countless household products such as PCs and washing machines on a tiny island off the coast of China.

And, as that island, Taiwan, frets about the possibility of a conflict between the United States and China, the global economy waits. That's because Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest chipmaker, could be responsible for trillions of dollars in economic activity.

According to industry observers, an escalating dispute between the United States and China over Taiwan could harm the global economy, given that no other company produces such advanced chips in such large quantities. They claim that if TSMC goes bankrupt, everything from cars to iPhones could come to a halt.

"If China invades Taiwan, it would have the greatest impact on the global economy we've ever seen — possibly ever," Glenn O'Donnell, vice president, and research director at Forrester told Insider. "This could be as big as 1929."

What is TSMC?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IE6wX_0iiwAyrr00
TSMCCanva Pro

While TSMC may not be a household name, chances are you own something that is powered by its chips.

TSMC is a foundry, which means it does not design its own chips but instead manufactures them at fabrication plants for other companies.

The company controls more than half of the global semiconductor market, and some estimates put the figure as high as 90% for advanced processors.

Even the best chip from China's top semiconductor manufacturer, SMIC, is said to be five years behind TSMC's.

TSMC's most important customer is Apple, which it supplies with the chips that power iPhones. According to The Wall Street Journal, TSMC manufactures the majority of the world's roughly 1.4 billion smartphone processors, as well as approximately 60% of the chips used by automakers.

TSMC semiconductors are also used in high-performance computing: they can process massive amounts of data quickly and guide missiles, making the company extremely valuable in the eyes of government entities.

According to William Alan Reinsch, a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, TSMC has automatically become an oligopoly as it has grown to dominate the industry.

"When you have a very complex, very sophisticated, and very expensive technology with very high barriers to entry — I mean, building a fab plant costs billions of dollars — you can't just decide tomorrow, 'Well, I'm going to go into that business,'" he said. "This isn't like making tea."

How did we become so reliant on Taiwanese chips?

The semiconductor industry has its roots in the United States, where much of the research and development takes place. Companies in other countries license the technology developed in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufcRg_0iiwAyrr00
Taiwanese chipsCanva Pro

Dylan Patel, the chief analyst at semiconductor research and consulting firm SemiAnalysis, cited the Dutch company ASML as an example: ASML manufactures high-end chipmaking equipment, but one of its most well-known technologies was developed at the US National Laboratories.

According to Reinsch, over the last 30 years or so, manufacturers in developed countries realized it was in their best interests to outsource chip manufacturing.

"You build a big factory and crank out thousands of these things," he says, "and you do it in a low-wage, nonunion country that probably doesn't have environmental requirements." "You keep all of your design and intellectual property at home, and you do all of your sales, marketing, and service at home, and that's where you make money."

This approach, according to Reinsch, has directly resulted in the growth of chip foundries like TSMC and the reduction of production on American soil.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association's 2021 report, the United States produced 37% of the world's chip supply in 1990. The United States now accounts for only 12% of global chip production.

Why is this a problem now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31T4nU_0iiwAyrr00
Container ships waiting off the coastCanva Pro

As the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine have demonstrated, over-reliance on specific countries can disrupt supply chains when disruptions occur. As a result, many US corporations are looking into "onshoring," or moving some of their manufacturing to the US, to strengthen their supply chains.

The US's access to TSMC chips, on the other hand, is particularly vulnerable because, while Taiwan is self-governing, China claims the island and has threatened to invade.

Controlling Taiwan is critical to Chinese President Xi Jinping's goal of achieving a "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049, the People's Republic of China's 100th anniversary.

While the consequences of an invasion could be severe, many experts believe it is only a matter of time before it occurs, whether by 2030, 2025, or even the end of next year.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted that China would annex Taiwan on a "much faster timeline" than previously thought, implying that the annexation could happen sooner rather than later.

To prepare for this, the US government is already running war games, and in the event of a full invasion, it would reportedly consider evacuating the skilled chipmaker engineers on which it has become so reliant.

Following the US government's slap on China's export regulations, the spotlight has shifted increasingly to Taiwan and the semiconductor industry as a whole in recent weeks.

These regulations restrict sales of semiconductors manufactured with US technology and are intended to limit China's ability to develop advanced technology.

The United States and China are now engaged in what Patel described as a "full-scale bilateral economic cold war," with severe financial ramifications, given how intertwined the semiconductor supply chain is.

What would happen if China invaded Taiwan?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLuKy_0iiwAyrr00
Chinese armyCanva Pro

Taiwan hopes that its semiconductor industry will shield it from Chinese aggression; government officials have referred to the industry as a "silicon shield" against invasion.

However, if China invades and disrupts global access to chips, "the entire global economy comes to a screeching halt," according to Forrester's O'Donnell. "Semiconductors have almost become the global economy's oxygen," he said. "You can't breathe without the chips."

According to Martijn Rasser, a former senior intelligence officer at the CIA who is now a security and technology expert at the Center for a New American Security, a left-leaning think tank, such a halt would be "economically devastating."

He told Insider, "You'd be looking at trillions of dollars in economic losses."

The US National Security Council concurs, and the US Commerce Secretary stated in July that if American businesses lost access to these chips, the country would face a "deep and immediate recession."

Some experts believe that, in the event of an invasion, the chip-manufacturing facilities would be deliberately destroyed so that China would not be able to access them. In a December journal article for the US Army, academic Jared McKinney referred to this strategy as the "broken nest" — another way of saying mutually assured destruction.

The destruction of those facilities, or the inability to access their chips, could have serious implications for national security, according to Rasser.

"Every military system on which we rely contains a massive amount of semiconductors," he explained. "It would begin to have an impact on our ability to maintain existing weapon systems, upgrade existing ones, and build new ones."

Given that the US has committed to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, these blows to the country's defense capabilities could be particularly severe.

While a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would cause the most serious disruption, Rasser believes it would not be necessary for the world's chip access to be blocked.

In addition to investing in Taiwanese companies and poaching their employees, China may impose a blockade on the island, cutting the world off from semiconductor supplies.

What's the solution?

The United States is taking steps to reduce its reliance on Taiwan. In July, for example, Congress passed the CHIPS Act, which includes nearly $53 billion in subsidies and tax breaks to boost chip manufacturing in the United States.

Intel is constructing two $20 billion factories in Ohio, Micron has pledged to spend up to $100 billion on a massive chip factory in upstate New York, Samsung is constructing a $17 billion factory in Texas, and TSMC is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona.

TSMC is also constructing a new facility in Japan to produce less advanced chips required by the automotive industry.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Japanese officials have indicated that they would like TSMC to expand its presence there by adding capacity for advanced chips as well, indicating that global powers are growing wary of Taiwan's geopolitical risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQfZi_0iiwAyrr00
Lower-quality chipsCanva Pro

However, O'Donnell cautioned that celebrating the end of the chip shortage or the US's reliance on Taiwanese chips would be premature. The factories themselves require equipment that is in short supply due to a chip shortage, ironically. Furthermore, those plants take years to build and commission.

"Once you put a shovel in the ground, you won't get chips for at least three years," he explained.

Furthermore, there are still obstacles to significantly reducing the country's reliance on TSMC. While the subsidies and tax breaks will be beneficial, Taiwan may continue to be the less expensive option for businesses.

And, for the time being, TSMC's chips are likely to be of higher quality. Given that TSMC is "really at the cutting edge," Rasser believes that chips manufactured in the United States by Intel, for example, "wouldn't be as sophisticated" as those manufactured in Taiwan.

While producing even these lower-quality chips would help reduce the US's reliance on Taiwan, the US lacks the skilled workforce required to ramp up production, a problem that companies in this industry face globally. Rasser believes that increased training and education will be required to close this gap.

For these reasons, the United States may have to wait "years, if not decades," before declaring chipmaking independence.

"The CHIPS Act is a good step in the right direction, but it only scratches the surface," Rasser said.

Meanwhile, the United States may have to cross its fingers that an economy-shaking disruption does not occur.

