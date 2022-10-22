Netflix will no longer allow free password sharing

Zoran Bogdanovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGqBl_0iijDFl800
NetflixCanva Pro

Netflix is changing its password-sharing policy and will begin charging people to share accounts.

A Netflix account holder can currently add up to five profiles to their account.

Starting in early 2023, those profiles will be converted into paid sub-accounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvE2y_0iijDFl800
NetflixCanva Pro

Netflix will no longer allow more than one "home" per account, and additional homes will have to pay an additional fee to use the same account, the company announced this week.

You can still use your Netflix account while away from home - on your tablet, laptop, or phone - but it will only be one account to which you can add sub-accounts.

This model has already been implemented by the streaming platform in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Customers in those countries must pay an additional $2.99 per month to add more homes to their accounts. Netflix did not say whether the price would be the same in the United States.

In early 2023, Netflix will begin to expand the availability of these features. Basic plan members can add one extra home, standard plan members can add up to two extra homes, and premium plan members can add up to three extra homes.

People who borrow another person's Netflix password can move their Netflix profile to a new account. That means their viewing history and recommendations will be visible on their new account.

The profile transfer has several applications, according to COO and Chief Product Officer Gregory Peters during a Netflix earnings call on Tuesday. "I mean, obviously, there are situations where you can imagine, like, you have a kid at home who is going to go off and become an adult and get their own account, and it supports those," he explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUaDx_0iijDFl800
NetflixCanva Pro

With the new model, people who have shared their passwords with others can easily create and manage sub-accounts. "Another component of this, however, is allowing account owners to pay for Netflix for a friend or family member with whom they want to share the service," Peters explained. "As a result, they can create a sub-account, which we're calling extra member, to enable that model as well."

Charging for sub-accounts isn't Netflix's only new revenue stream set to launch in 2023. Customers will be able to pay for a basic version of the streaming platform that is less expensive but contains advertisements.

The "Basic with Ads" plan option, according to Peters, "will bring in a lot more members" and "lead to a significant incremental revenue and profit stream."

The Basic with Ads plan will be available in November and will cost $7 per month in the United States, which is 55% less than Netflix's most popular ad-free plan, which costs $15.50 per month.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Netflix# share passwords for free# Netflix account holder# The streaming platform# news

Comments / 6

Published by

Hello everyone, my primary job is as a bank clerk, and online work is my passion. I learned a little bit about everything. I can help all beginners in online marketing and design.

New York, NY
583 followers

More from Zoran Bogdanovic

Coca-Cola products may look slightly different next year.

New York –Coca-Cola has experimented with bizarre, limited-time flavors and immersive online experiences over the last year. Now, it's aiming to add more cans, bottles, and value packs to give cash-strapped customers more options — even if it means paying more for less in the end.

Read full story

Walking is a man’s best medicine

When attempting to lose weight, keep in mind that a healthy diet stimulates 80% of weight loss and physical activity stimulates only 20%. However, when it comes to exercise, you should be aware that walking is one of the most effective ways to get in shape, strengthen muscles, and improve overall health.

Read full story

Lavender Lemonade Recipe

Stress is nearly impossible to avoid. It's everywhere - at work, at home, and everywhere you go. Anxiety is a common problem these days, and some people suffer from headaches on a daily basis.

Read full story

Morning Stretches to Reduce Pain, Stiffness, and Excess Fat

What do you do first thing in the morning?Do you exercise? You obviously do not. The majority of people reach for a coffee mug or a cigarette. So, here are a few reasons to stretch in the morning.

Read full story

The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom

JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.

Read full story
28 comments

Home prices in the United States could fall by up to 20% next year.

Home prices fell in the second half of 2022, as demand for residential real estate cooled in a number of cities across the United States. According to a prominent Wall Street economist, prices could continue to fall by up to 20% next year as mortgage rates rise and the housing market normalizes in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Read full story
3 comments

The White House claims that the U.S. is strong enough to avoid a recession, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk believe it too late

Almost every CEO anticipates a recession in the United States within the next 12 to 18 months.According to Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, it is already too late to avoid one. According to Brian Deese, President Joe Biden's top economic advisor, the US economy has enough "strength and resilience" to avoid a recession, he told the Financial Times this weekend.

Read full story
4 comments

The World's Most Violent Cities in 2022

With crime in many major cities around the world continuing to rise, it's no surprise that the list of the most violent cities in 2022 has been released. Six of the ten most violent cities in the world, according to a report by the Citizens' Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, are in Latin America, with Tijuana, Mexico topping the list.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations

The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.

Read full story

The fate of the Global Economy may be Determined by the Actions of a Company that most Americans have never heard of

One company manufactures a product used in countless household products such as PCs and washing machines on a tiny island off the coast of China. And, as that island, Taiwan, frets about the possibility of a conflict between the United States and China, the global economy waits. That's because Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest chipmaker, could be responsible for trillions of dollars in economic activity.

Read full story
2 comments

Inflation Could Affect your Paycheck In 2023

Many Americans are hoping for wage increases to offset thefastest inflation in 40 years, but a number of factors could affect your take-home pay in 2023. And, because inflation is so high, the IRS and other government agencies are changing many rules to account for the price increase.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Marijuana is Now Available at Circle K gas stations, a First in the Cannabis Industry

According to Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest cannabis producers in the United States,Floridians will soonbe able to purchase marijuana products alongside cigarettes and snacks at Circle K gas stations.

Read full story

The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007

(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.

Read full story
1 comments

The US economy is unable to shake the recession vibe: IBD/TIPP

A month after falling gas prices and student loan forgiveness fueled one of the biggest jumps in optimism in more than a decade, the U.S. economy's recession vibe has returned. In October, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index fell 3.1 points to 41.6.

Read full story

Elon Musk intends to lay off 75% of Twitter's workforce.

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk intends to fire the majority of Twitter's employees if and when he acquires the social media company, according to a report published Thursday by The Washington Post.

Read full story
2 comments

Existing home sales hit a 10-year low in September, as mortgage rates skyrocket.

With the exception of a brief drop at the start of the Covid 19 pandemic, existing home salesare at their slowest since September 2012. According to the National Association of Realtors' monthly survey, sales of previously owned homes fell 1.5% in September from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million units.

Read full story

What a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% could mean for benefit taxes

When an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment kicks in next year, retirees who relyon Social Security benefits will see some relief from record-high inflation. However, two factors – the size of Medicare Part B premiums and benefit taxes – may offset how much larger those monthly checks will be in 2023.

Read full story

Hyundai claims Biden's new EV tax credit rules are an 'astronomical' blow to the company.

DETROIT – The elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles by the Biden administration is a massive blow to the Hyundai Motor business, an automaker executive said on Wednesday.

Read full story
13 comments
Spartanburg, SC

BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehicles

The BMW Group announced on Wednesday that it will invest$1.7 billion in its US operations to build electric vehicles and batteries. The investment will include $1 billion to prepare the automaker's existing Spartanburg factory in South Carolina for EV production, as well as $700 million for a new high-voltage battery-assembly facility in nearby Woodruff.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy