Hyundai claims Biden's new EV tax credit rules are an 'astronomical' blow to the company.

Hyundai Canva Pro

DETROIT – The elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles by the Biden administration is a massive blow to the Hyundai Motor business, an automaker executive said on Wednesday.

The global president and chief operating officer, Jose Munoz, declined to disclose a specific financial impact associated with the Inflation Reduction Act requirements but described it as a massive blow to the automaker's bottom line.

Hyundai and others are lobbying for the repeal of some of these requirements.

"If nothing happens and changes, it will be very, very astronomical." "The impact is enormous," Munoz said at a Reuters automotive conference on Wednesday. "That is why we are acting through all channels."

Hyundai Canva Pro

Hyundai and other non-domestic automakers have been vocal opponents of the Inflation Reduction Act's new electric vehicle tax credit regulations.

The law, passed by Congress in August, immediately repealed a $7,500 tax credit for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles imported and sold in the United States.

According to Motor Intelligence data, Hyundai, which includes Kia, has quickly become the second best-selling EV automaker in the United States, accounting for 8.1% of the market through the third quarter. It is trailed only by long-standing leader Tesla, which continues to command roughly 67% of new EV sales.

Critics of the Inflation Reduction Act have called for a phase-in period before the tax credits are entirely phased out, as well as more time to meet stricter sourcing requirements for raw materials used in battery and EV manufacturing.

Electric car Canva Pro

As the cost of lithium and cobalt required for batteries has risen, automakers have relied on the credits to help them lower vehicle prices for consumers.

The federal government has used EV tax credits as a tool to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and lower the U.S. automotive industry’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Because of the expensive batteries required to power the vehicles, electric vehicles are currently far more expensive than their gasoline counterparts.

Supporters of the new rules argue that they will reduce the auto industry's reliance on foreign countries, particularly China, and encourage domestic production of electric vehicles and batteries, which is a goal of the Biden administration.

Munoz believes Hyundai should be exempt from the ban due to its commitment to the US market, which includes $5.5 billion in investments in Georgia for electric vehicles and batteries. The operations are scheduled to begin in 2025.

Hyundai is headquartered in South Korea, where the company manufactures all of its all-electric vehicles.

South Korea Canva Pro

"We'd like to look for a solution before the end of the year," he said, restoring tax credits for Hyundai customers.

The long-time auto executive also hinted that the law may be causing the United States to violate its free trade agreement with South Korea in some way.

According to Bloomberg News, Hyundai and the South Korean government are increasing their lobbying efforts to loosen restrictions on EV tax credits.