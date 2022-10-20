Hyundai claims Biden's new EV tax credit rules are an 'astronomical' blow to the company.

Zoran Bogdanovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKWT3_0ifF0u5G00
HyundaiCanva Pro

DETROIT – The elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles by the Biden administration is a massive blow to the Hyundai Motor business, an automaker executive said on Wednesday.

The global president and chief operating officer, Jose Munoz, declined to disclose a specific financial impact associated with the Inflation Reduction Act requirements but described it as a massive blow to the automaker's bottom line.

Hyundai and others are lobbying for the repeal of some of these requirements.

"If nothing happens and changes, it will be very, very astronomical." "The impact is enormous," Munoz said at a Reuters automotive conference on Wednesday. "That is why we are acting through all channels."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4sAl_0ifF0u5G00
HyundaiCanva Pro

Hyundai and other non-domestic automakers have been vocal opponents of the Inflation Reduction Act's new electric vehicle tax credit regulations.

The law, passed by Congress in August, immediately repealed a $7,500 tax credit for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles imported and sold in the United States.

According to Motor Intelligence data, Hyundai, which includes Kia, has quickly become the second best-selling EV automaker in the United States, accounting for 8.1% of the market through the third quarter. It is trailed only by long-standing leader Tesla, which continues to command roughly 67% of new EV sales.

Critics of the Inflation Reduction Act have called for a phase-in period before the tax credits are entirely phased out, as well as more time to meet stricter sourcing requirements for raw materials used in battery and EV manufacturing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WbaOo_0ifF0u5G00
Electric carCanva Pro

As the cost of lithium and cobalt required for batteries has risen, automakers have relied on the credits to help them lower vehicle prices for consumers.

The federal government has used EV tax credits as a tool to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and lower the U.S. automotive industry’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Because of the expensive batteries required to power the vehicles, electric vehicles are currently far more expensive than their gasoline counterparts.

Supporters of the new rules argue that they will reduce the auto industry's reliance on foreign countries, particularly China, and encourage domestic production of electric vehicles and batteries, which is a goal of the Biden administration.

Munoz believes Hyundai should be exempt from the ban due to its commitment to the US market, which includes $5.5 billion in investments in Georgia for electric vehicles and batteries. The operations are scheduled to begin in 2025.

Hyundai is headquartered in South Korea, where the company manufactures all of its all-electric vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnin7_0ifF0u5G00
South KoreaCanva Pro

"We'd like to look for a solution before the end of the year," he said, restoring tax credits for Hyundai customers.

The long-time auto executive also hinted that the law may be causing the United States to violate its free trade agreement with South Korea in some way.

According to Bloomberg News, Hyundai and the South Korean government are increasing their lobbying efforts to loosen restrictions on EV tax credits.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# EV tax# business# DETROIT# electric vehicles# Inflation

Comments / 13

Published by

Hello everyone, my primary job is as a bank clerk, and online work is my passion. I learned a little bit about everything. I can help all beginners in online marketing and design.

New York, NY
417 followers

More from Zoran Bogdanovic

Los Angeles, CA

The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations

The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.

Read full story

The fate of the Global Economy may be Determined by the Actions of a Company that most Americans have never heard of

One company manufactures a product used in countless household products such as PCs and washing machines on a tiny island off the coast of China. And, as that island, Taiwan, frets about the possibility of a conflict between the United States and China, the global economy waits. That's because Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest chipmaker, could be responsible for trillions of dollars in economic activity.

Read full story

Netflix will no longer allow free password sharing

Netflix is changing its password-sharing policy and will begin charging people to share accounts. A Netflix account holder can currently add up to five profiles to their account.

Read full story

Inflation Could Affect your Paycheck In 2023

Many Americans are hoping for wage increases to offset thefastest inflation in 40 years, but a number of factors could affect your take-home pay in 2023. And, because inflation is so high, the IRS and other government agencies are changing many rules to account for the price increase.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Marijuana is Now Available at Circle K gas stations, a First in the Cannabis Industry

According to Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest cannabis producers in the United States,Floridians will soonbe able to purchase marijuana products alongside cigarettes and snacks at Circle K gas stations.

Read full story

The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007

(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.

Read full story

The US economy is unable to shake the recession vibe: IBD/TIPP

A month after falling gas prices and student loan forgiveness fueled one of the biggest jumps in optimism in more than a decade, the U.S. economy's recession vibe has returned. In October, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index fell 3.1 points to 41.6.

Read full story

Elon Musk intends to lay off 75% of Twitter's workforce.

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk intends to fire the majority of Twitter's employees if and when he acquires the social media company, according to a report published Thursday by The Washington Post.

Read full story
2 comments

Existing home sales hit a 10-year low in September, as mortgage rates skyrocket.

With the exception of a brief drop at the start of the Covid 19 pandemic, existing home salesare at their slowest since September 2012. According to the National Association of Realtors' monthly survey, sales of previously owned homes fell 1.5% in September from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million units.

Read full story

What a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% could mean for benefit taxes

When an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment kicks in next year, retirees who relyon Social Security benefits will see some relief from record-high inflation. However, two factors – the size of Medicare Part B premiums and benefit taxes – may offset how much larger those monthly checks will be in 2023.

Read full story
Spartanburg, SC

BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehicles

The BMW Group announced on Wednesday that it will invest$1.7 billion in its US operations to build electric vehicles and batteries. The investment will include $1 billion to prepare the automaker's existing Spartanburg factory in South Carolina for EV production, as well as $700 million for a new high-voltage battery-assembly facility in nearby Woodruff.

Read full story

The IRS is adjusting its rules for inflation, and Lower Tax Rates in 2023

The Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday that it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, including individual income tax brackets for 2023and the standard deduction.

Read full story

Halloween Candy Prices are Skyrocketing This Year

As Halloween approaches, the price of candy continues to rise — by more than 13.1% in the United States since last September, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor statistics.

Read full story

Health-Care Facts

1. Approximately 50 million Americans lack health insurance, and of those, 33 million are children. It's hardly surprising that some Americans continue to lack health insurance.

Read full story

Regenerative Agriculture, the Future of Food Production

Regenerative agriculture is a food and farming system conservation and rehabilitation approach. It focuses on topsoil regeneration, increasing biodiversity, improving the water cycle, enhancing ecosystem services, supporting biosequestration, increasing climate change resilience, and enhancing farm soil health and vitality.

Read full story

Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan, predicting that the United States will enter a recession in 6 to 9 months.

CEO Jamie Dimon warned on Monday that a "very, very serious" combination of headwinds was likely to send the US and global economies into a recession by the middle of next year.

Read full story
94 comments
San Francisco, CA

Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.

Catherine and Hanalee Pervan of San Francisco's One House Bakeryinstagram/@onehousebakery. A mother-daughter bakery owner went viral after handcrafting a "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween creation.

Read full story

What exactly is Mushroom Coffee?

Mushroom coffee is regarded as a healthier alternative to regular coffee because it contains medicinal mushroom extracts and other health benefits. Although it is currently a popular coffee blend, this concept is not new.

Read full story

Human Being Diet

The Human Being Diet is an easy way to lose weight fast. It works by making you feel full with less calories. The Human Being Diet is a simple plan that helps people shed pounds quickly without counting calories or exercising.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy