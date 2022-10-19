BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehicles

BMW Luxury car Canva Pro

The BMW Group announced on Wednesday that it will invest $1.7 billion in its US operations to build electric vehicles and batteries.

The investment will include $1 billion to prepare the automaker's existing Spartanburg factory in South Carolina for EV production, as well as $700 million for a new high-voltage battery-assembly facility in nearby Woodruff.

The German automaker anticipates producing at least six fully electric models in the United States by 2030.

The Spartanburg plant currently manufactures BMW "X" SUVs as well as lithium-ion battery modules for the company's two plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

The new hybrid-electric BMW XM is expected to go into production later this year.

′′In the future, it will be a major driver for our electrification strategy, and we will produce at least six fully electric BMW X models here by 2030," BMW Chair Oliver Zipse said in a statement.

BMW also announced a deal on Wednesday to purchase battery cells from Japan-based Envision AESC, which plans to build a new battery cell factory in South Carolina to supply BMW plants.

According to BMW, the Envision AESC facility will have an annual production capacity of 30 gigatonne hours, which is in line with the plans of other automakers and battery suppliers for U.S. plants.

A spokeswoman for Envision AESC said the new plant will be a multibillion-dollar investment, but she wouldn't say how much.

She stated that the facility's location will be announced by the end of the year.

Electric car charger Canva Pro

In April, the company announced plans to invest $2 billion in the construction of a second U.S. plant in Kentucky.

Nissan Motor is supplied by its first plant in Tennessee. Its other major customer in the United States is BMW, with discussions ongoing with "a number of global automotive manufacturers and partners," according to the spokeswoman.

BMW has already announced the construction of four additional battery cell factories in Europe and China to meet the company's demand for next-generation battery cells.

The announcements are the most recent in a series of multibillion-dollar investments in US EV and battery production in the face of tightening emissions regulations and legislation to encourage domestic manufacturing.

Automobile manufacturers must also adhere to stricter sourcing guidelines as part of the Inflation Reduction Act and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, formerly known as the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Both policies increased the requirements for domestically sourced vehicle parts and materials in order to avoid tariffs or receive financial incentives.