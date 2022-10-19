The IRS is adjusting its rules for inflation, and Lower Tax Rates in 2023

Inflation USA Canva Pro

The Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday that it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, including individual income tax brackets for 2023 and the standard deduction.

The increased limits are intended to avoid "bracket creep," which can push workers who receive annual cost-of-living pay increases into higher tax brackets even if their standard of living hasn't changed.

The IRS makes such adjustments on an annual basis, but due to this year's high inflation, many of the changes are more significant than in a typical year.

Americans are dealing with persistently high inflation, which is eroding their purchasing power as average wage increases lag behind the sharp rise in prices.

As a result of the higher provision thresholds, some taxpayers may find themselves in lower tax brackets.

The IRS announced the following changes on Tuesday, with the inflation-adjusted provisions taking effect for the 2023 tax year. In early 2024, taxpayers will file their 2023 tax returns.

Standard deductibility

People who do not itemize their taxes use the standard deduction, which reduces the amount of income that must be taxed.

The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly will increase to $27,700, up from $25,900 in the current tax year. That's a $1,800 increase or a 7% increase.

The standard deduction for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately will increase to $13,850 in 2023 from $12,950 currently. This represents a 6.9% increase.

The standard deduction for heads of households will increase to $20,800 in 2023, up from $19,400 this year. This represents a 7.2% increase.

Income tax brackets

The IRS is raising tax brackets by about 7% for each type of tax filer, such as single and married couples. The top marginal rate, or the highest tax rate based on income, remains 37% for single taxpayers earning more than $578,125 or married couples earning more than $693,750.

Table: Aimee Picchi Source: IRS

Accounts for Flexible Spending

Flexible spending accounts allow employees to put money in an account that can be used to pay for medical expenses, up to the IRS limit. Many workers benefit from tax savings because the funds are taken from their accounts pre-tax.

The new IRS limit for FSA contributions in 2023 is $3,050, a 7% increase over the current tax year's limit of $2,850.

Because employees set their FSA limits in the fall, ahead of the new calendar year, people will be deciding on their contributions within the next few weeks, based on the new IRS threshold.