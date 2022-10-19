Halloween Candy Prices are Skyrocketing This Year

Halloween candy Canva Pro

As Halloween approaches, the price of candy continues to rise — by more than 13.1% in the United States since last September, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor statistics.

That makes it more expensive than you're likely to budget for this year.

According to a recent National Retail Federation survey, the average household plans to spend nearly $30 on Halloween candy.

With costs rising, prices for Halloween candy could be closer to $35 this year.

That’s only $5 more than the average American candy budget, but unexpected costs are always significant — and when extrapolated across an entire year, the extra money could add up.

Halloween candy Canva Pro

A price increase of around 13% bears out when you compare prices of bulk Halloween candy since 2021:

A 160-piece "fun-sized" variety pack of M&M's, Snickers, Twix, Skittles, and Starburst is on sale at Walmart for $16.98 — $2.24 more than last year.

A 120-piece variety pack of Hershey's candy bars costs $10.99 on Amazon, which is $2.01 more than last year.

A 450-piece variety pack of Mars candy bars costs $26.98 at Sam's Club, which is $2.50 more than last year.

According to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, the rate of price increases has nearly doubled since June, rising by 2% just last month.

This is largely due to increased sugar costs, which have risen due to extreme weather, energy costs, and supply chain issues. Since last year, the CPI index for sugar and sugar substitutes has risen by 17.1%.

Halloween candy Canva Pro

Consider purchasing Halloween candy with more than 200 pieces per bag to compensate for the price difference. When compared to smaller-count bags, they are typically less expensive per piece:

A 365-count assortment of Mars candy bars is currently available for $26.98 on Amazon, which is only $5 more than a bag containing 250 pieces.

That works out to 74 cents per piece instead of 88 cents per piece, and if you don't want to keep the extra pieces, you can always share the cost with friends and family, or donate some to a local children's hospital or shelter.