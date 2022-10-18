Health-Care Facts

Health care workers Canva Pro

1. Approximately 50 million Americans lack health insurance, and of those, 33 million are children

It's hardly surprising that some Americans continue to lack health insurance.

Despite its goal of ensuring "everyone" in the United States, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) left large gaps in coverage, and actions made by the law's opponents denied benefits to millions of individuals.

However, the new data show that the majority of the uninsured last year were those who should have been able to get insurance under the legislation.

This provides a significant obstacle for President Obama in his final years in office, but also an opportunity: millions of Americans are eligible for coverage but haven't signed up for whatever reason.

2. The United States spends the most on health care of any country on the planet.

Healthcare spending in the United States and other industrialized nations, including data on per-person spending and growth rates in recent years and across time.

Data through 2020 demonstrate that the United States spends much more on health care than other countries, both per capita and compared to wealth.

3. In the United States, people who make more than $100,000 a year are twice as likely to have private health insurance as those who make less than $25,000 a year.

Full-time, year-round employment, as well as an annual income of at least a moderate level, provide families with the highest possibilities of obtaining and maintaining health insurance (greater than 200 percent of the federal poverty level [FPL]).

Many factors of employment, including work status, income level, educational attainment, occupation, and employer characteristics such as company size and employment sector, are substantially correlated with insured status.

4. In the United States, people who are uninsured are three times as likely to die from a preventable disease as people who have health insurance.

Health insurance serves to safeguard against the high expenses of catastrophic disease while also facilitating access to health care services. In comparison to uninsured Americans, insured Americans are more likely to receive recommended screening and care for chronic diseases.

5. The United States spends more on health care than any other country in the world, but has the highest rates of mortality and morbidity.

Mortality amenable to healthcare is a measure of the number of deaths that can be avoided with early and adequate care. While the healthcare system cannot be expected to prevent every death, disparities in amendable mortality reveal how well healthcare is given.

