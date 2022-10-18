Health-Care Facts

Zoran Bogdanovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXi1p_0icQjhnJ00
Health care workersCanva Pro

1. Approximately 50 million Americans lack health insurance, and of those, 33 million are children

It's hardly surprising that some Americans continue to lack health insurance.

Despite its goal of ensuring "everyone" in the United States, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) left large gaps in coverage, and actions made by the law's opponents denied benefits to millions of individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBO3P_0icQjhnJ00
StatistaStatista

Find more statistics at Statista

However, the new data show that the majority of the uninsured last year were those who should have been able to get insurance under the legislation.

This provides a significant obstacle for President Obama in his final years in office, but also an opportunity: millions of Americans are eligible for coverage but haven't signed up for whatever reason.

2. The United States spends the most on health care of any country on the planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsmYx_0icQjhnJ00
Health care workersCanva Pro

Healthcare spending in the United States and other industrialized nations, including data on per-person spending and growth rates in recent years and across time.

Data through 2020 demonstrate that the United States spends much more on health care than other countries, both per capita and compared to wealth.

3. In the United States, people who make more than $100,000 a year are twice as likely to have private health insurance as those who make less than $25,000 a year.

Full-time, year-round employment, as well as an annual income of at least a moderate level, provide families with the highest possibilities of obtaining and maintaining health insurance (greater than 200 percent of the federal poverty level [FPL]).

Many factors of employment, including work status, income level, educational attainment, occupation, and employer characteristics such as company size and employment sector, are substantially correlated with insured status.

4. In the United States, people who are uninsured are three times as likely to die from a preventable disease as people who have health insurance.

Health insurance serves to safeguard against the high expenses of catastrophic disease while also facilitating access to health care services. In comparison to uninsured Americans, insured Americans are more likely to receive recommended screening and care for chronic diseases.

5. The United States spends more on health care than any other country in the world, but has the highest rates of mortality and morbidity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6Lpx_0icQjhnJ00
StatistaStatista

Find more statistics at Statista

Mortality amenable to healthcare is a measure of the number of deaths that can be avoided with early and adequate care. While the healthcare system cannot be expected to prevent every death, disparities in amendable mortality reveal how well healthcare is given.

More shocking facts about the US healthcare system

  • What factors contribute to the high cost of healthcare in the United States? Rather than just overusing medical services, research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association discovered that the high cost of medical treatments and procedures is what drives healthcare costs in the United States to be twice as high as in other affluent nations. The Wall Street Journal
  • Almost two-thirds of the $3.3 trillion cost – 64 percent – is borne by American taxpayers, and this figure is rising. According to research published in the American Journal of Public Health, taxpayers will bear 67.3 percent of the burden of healthcare expenditures by 2024, according to Physicians for a National Health Program.
  • According to healthcare staffing provider Staff Care, if you get to see the doctor, don't be shocked if you're hustled out of the exam room before you have all of your questions addressed. According to studies, 41 percent of ophthalmologists spend only 9 to 12 minutes with a patient, while 40 percent of cardiologists, 37 percent of pediatricians, 35 percent of urologists, 35 percent of family physicians, 34 percent of obstetricians and gynecologists, and 30 percent of otolaryngologists have 13- to 16-minute appointments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health Care# health care workers# health insurance# health

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello everyone, my primary job is as a bank clerk, and online work is my passion. I learned a little bit about everything. I can help all beginners in online marketing and design.

New York, NY
417 followers

More from Zoran Bogdanovic

Los Angeles, CA

The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations

The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.

Read full story

The fate of the Global Economy may be Determined by the Actions of a Company that most Americans have never heard of

One company manufactures a product used in countless household products such as PCs and washing machines on a tiny island off the coast of China. And, as that island, Taiwan, frets about the possibility of a conflict between the United States and China, the global economy waits. That's because Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest chipmaker, could be responsible for trillions of dollars in economic activity.

Read full story

Netflix will no longer allow free password sharing

Netflix is changing its password-sharing policy and will begin charging people to share accounts. A Netflix account holder can currently add up to five profiles to their account.

Read full story

Inflation Could Affect your Paycheck In 2023

Many Americans are hoping for wage increases to offset thefastest inflation in 40 years, but a number of factors could affect your take-home pay in 2023. And, because inflation is so high, the IRS and other government agencies are changing many rules to account for the price increase.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Marijuana is Now Available at Circle K gas stations, a First in the Cannabis Industry

According to Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest cannabis producers in the United States,Floridians will soonbe able to purchase marijuana products alongside cigarettes and snacks at Circle K gas stations.

Read full story

The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007

(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.

Read full story

The US economy is unable to shake the recession vibe: IBD/TIPP

A month after falling gas prices and student loan forgiveness fueled one of the biggest jumps in optimism in more than a decade, the U.S. economy's recession vibe has returned. In October, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index fell 3.1 points to 41.6.

Read full story

Elon Musk intends to lay off 75% of Twitter's workforce.

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk intends to fire the majority of Twitter's employees if and when he acquires the social media company, according to a report published Thursday by The Washington Post.

Read full story
2 comments

Existing home sales hit a 10-year low in September, as mortgage rates skyrocket.

With the exception of a brief drop at the start of the Covid 19 pandemic, existing home salesare at their slowest since September 2012. According to the National Association of Realtors' monthly survey, sales of previously owned homes fell 1.5% in September from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million units.

Read full story

What a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% could mean for benefit taxes

When an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment kicks in next year, retirees who relyon Social Security benefits will see some relief from record-high inflation. However, two factors – the size of Medicare Part B premiums and benefit taxes – may offset how much larger those monthly checks will be in 2023.

Read full story

Hyundai claims Biden's new EV tax credit rules are an 'astronomical' blow to the company.

DETROIT – The elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles by the Biden administration is a massive blow to the Hyundai Motor business, an automaker executive said on Wednesday.

Read full story
13 comments
Spartanburg, SC

BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehicles

The BMW Group announced on Wednesday that it will invest$1.7 billion in its US operations to build electric vehicles and batteries. The investment will include $1 billion to prepare the automaker's existing Spartanburg factory in South Carolina for EV production, as well as $700 million for a new high-voltage battery-assembly facility in nearby Woodruff.

Read full story

The IRS is adjusting its rules for inflation, and Lower Tax Rates in 2023

The Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday that it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, including individual income tax brackets for 2023and the standard deduction.

Read full story

Halloween Candy Prices are Skyrocketing This Year

As Halloween approaches, the price of candy continues to rise — by more than 13.1% in the United States since last September, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor statistics.

Read full story

Regenerative Agriculture, the Future of Food Production

Regenerative agriculture is a food and farming system conservation and rehabilitation approach. It focuses on topsoil regeneration, increasing biodiversity, improving the water cycle, enhancing ecosystem services, supporting biosequestration, increasing climate change resilience, and enhancing farm soil health and vitality.

Read full story

Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan, predicting that the United States will enter a recession in 6 to 9 months.

CEO Jamie Dimon warned on Monday that a "very, very serious" combination of headwinds was likely to send the US and global economies into a recession by the middle of next year.

Read full story
94 comments
San Francisco, CA

Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.

Catherine and Hanalee Pervan of San Francisco's One House Bakeryinstagram/@onehousebakery. A mother-daughter bakery owner went viral after handcrafting a "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween creation.

Read full story

What exactly is Mushroom Coffee?

Mushroom coffee is regarded as a healthier alternative to regular coffee because it contains medicinal mushroom extracts and other health benefits. Although it is currently a popular coffee blend, this concept is not new.

Read full story

Human Being Diet

The Human Being Diet is an easy way to lose weight fast. It works by making you feel full with less calories. The Human Being Diet is a simple plan that helps people shed pounds quickly without counting calories or exercising.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy