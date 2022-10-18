Regenerative Agriculture, the Future of Food Production

Regenerative Agriculture Canva Pro

Regenerative agriculture is a food and farming system conservation and rehabilitation approach. It focuses on topsoil regeneration, increasing biodiversity, improving the water cycle, enhancing ecosystem services, supporting biosequestration, increasing climate change resilience, and enhancing farm soil health and vitality.

Regenerative agriculture is not a distinct practice in and of itself. Instead, proponents of regenerative agriculture combine a number of sustainable agriculture techniques.

Practices include recycling as much farm waste as possible and incorporating composted material from outside sources.

On small farms and gardens, regenerative agriculture is frequently based on philosophies such as permaculture, agroecology, agroforestry, restoration ecology, keyline design, and holistic management.

Large farms are less philosophically driven and frequently use "no-till" and "reduced-till" practices.

Soil health improves, which reduces input requirements while increasing crop yields because soils are more resistant to extreme weather and harbor fewer pests and pathogens.

The majority of climate change mitigation plans focus on "reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

Regenerative agriculture, or the capture of atmospheric carbon dioxide by growing plants that move that carbon dioxide into the soil, is nearly the only currently available technology for drawing down greenhouse gases that are already in the atmosphere, primarily through the cultivation and maintenance of forests and permanent perennial pastures and grasslands.

Regenerative agriculture is based on various agricultural and ecological practices, focusing on minimal soil disturbance and composting.

Using sea minerals, Maynard Murray had similar ideas. His research resulted in no-till innovations such as slash and mulch in tropical regions. Sheet mulching is a regenerative agriculture practice that smothers weeds while enriching the soil beneath.

What precisely is Regenerative Agriculture?

"Regenerative Agriculture" refers to farming and grazing practices that, among other things, reverse climate change by restoring degraded soil biodiversity and rebuilding soil organic matter, resulting in carbon drawdown and an improved water cycle.

Why is Regenerative Agriculture important?

The loss of the world's fertile soil and biodiversity, as well as indigenous seeds and knowledge, pose a mortal threat to our survival in the future.

According to soil scientists, at current rates of soil destruction (i.e. decarbonization, erosion, desertification, chemical pollution), we will not only suffer serious public health consequences from a qualitatively degraded food supply characterized by diminished nutrition and loss of important trace minerals, but we will literally run out of arable topsoil to feed ourselves within 50 years.

It will be impossible to feed the world, keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, or halt biodiversity loss unless we protect and regenerate the soil on our 4 billion acres of cultivated farmland, 8 billion acres of pastureland, and 10 billion acres of forest land.

How Does It Function?

The key to regenerative agriculture is that it not only "does no harm" to the land, but actually improves it through the use of technologies that regenerate and revitalize the soil and the environment.

Regenerative agriculture results in healthy soil, which is capable of producing high-quality, nutrient-dense food while simultaneously improving, rather than degrading, the land, and eventually leads to productive farms as well as healthy communities and economies.

It is a dynamic and holistic farming system that incorporates permaculture and organic farming practices such as conservation tillage, cover crops, crop rotation, composting, mobile animal shelters, and pasture cropping to increase food production, farmer income, and, most importantly, topsoil.

Principles

There have been numerous attempts by individuals, groups, and organizations to define the principles of regenerative agriculture.

Wageningen University researchers created a database of 279 published research articles on regenerative agriculture after reviewing the existing literature.

According to their analysis of this database, people who used the term regenerative agriculture used different principles to guide their regenerative agriculture efforts.

The four most consistent principles were discovered to be

1) improving and enhancing soil health,

2) optimizing resource management,

3) mitigating climate change, and

4) improving water quality and availability.