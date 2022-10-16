FUTURE NEWS- Robots With Sense of Humor

Robots Canva Pro

Since the time of Plato and other inquiring minds, philosophers and scientists have puzzled over the question, "What's so funny?"

The Greeks attributed humor to a sense of superiority at the expense of others. Sigmund Freud, a German psychoanalyst, believed that humor was a way to release pent-up energy.

Robin Williams, a comedian from the United States, used his rage at the absurd to make people laugh.

No one seems to be able to agree on the answer to the question, "What's so funny?" So imagine attempting to teach a robot to laugh. But that's exactly what a group of researchers at Kyoto University in Japan are attempting to do by developing an AI that learns from shared laughter.

The researchers describe their novel approach to creating a funny bone for the Japanese android 'Erica' in the journal Frontiers in Robotics and AI.

It's not as if robots can't detect or even chuckle at a bad father joke. Rather, the challenge is to develop human nuances of humor for an AI system in order to improve natural conversations between robots and humans.

"We believe that empathy is an important function of conversational AI," said lead author Dr. Koji Inoue, an assistant professor at Kyoto University's Department of Intelligence Science and Technology within the Graduate School of Informatics.

"Of course, the conversation is multimodal, and not just responding correctly." So we decided that one way a robot can empathize with users is to share their laughter, which a text-based chatbot cannot do."

A strange thing happened.

The shared-laughter model begins with a human laughing, and the AI system responds with laughter as an empathetic response. This method necessitated the development of three subsystems: one to detect laughter, another to decide whether to laugh and a third to select the appropriate type of laughter.

The researchers gathered training data by annotating more than 80 dialogues from speed dating, a social scenario in which large groups of people mingle or interact one-on-one for a short period of time. In this case, the matchmaking marathon involved Kyoto University students and Erica, who was teleoperated by several amateur actresses.

"Our biggest challenge in this work was identifying actual cases of shared laughter, which isn't easy because, as you know, most laughter isn't shared at all," said Inoue. "We had to carefully categorize which laughs we could use for our analysis, rather than assuming that any laugh could be responded to."

The type of laughter is also important, because a polite chuckle may be more appropriate in some situations than a loud snort. The experiment focused on social versus mirthful laughter.

It is obtained by the robot.

Erica's new sense of humor was eventually tested by the team by creating four short two- to three-minute dialogues between a person and Erica using her new shared-laughter system. In the first scenario, she only laughed socially, then laughed mirthfully in the second and third exchanges, before combining both types of laughter in the final exchange.

As baseline models, the team also created two other sets of similar dialogues. Erica never laughs in the first one. In the second, whenever Erica detects a human laugh, she utters a social laugh without using the other two subsystems to filter the context and response.

An example of conversation between the researchers and Erica. Credit: Inoue et al

The researchers enlisted the help of over 130 people to listen to each scenario in each of the three conditions - shared-laughter system, no laughter, and all laughter - and evaluated the interactions based on empathy, naturalness, human likeness, and understanding. The shared-laughter system outperformed both baselines.

"The most important outcome of this paper is that we demonstrated how we can combine all three of these tasks into a single robot." "We believe that this type of combined system is required for proper laughing behavior, rather than simply detecting and responding to a laugh," Inoue said.

Like old friends

Erica still has a lot of other laughing styles to model and train on before she's ready to take on the stand-up circuit. "There are numerous other laughing functions and types to consider, and this is not an easy task." "We haven't even attempted to model unshared laughs, despite the fact that they are the most common," Inoue observed.

"Robots should have a distinct personality, and we believe they can demonstrate this through conversational behaviors such as laughing, eye gaze, gestures, and speaking style," Inoue added. "We do not believe this is a simple problem, and it may take more than 10 to 20 years before we can finally have a casual conversation with a robot as we would with a friend."

Laughter is, of course, only one aspect of having a natural human-like conversation with a robot.