In September, wholesale inflation rose more than expected, with prices rising 8.5%.

Economists predicted an 8.4% increase in the producer price index in September.

Wholesale inflation rose more than expected in September, as prices for everyday necessities remained at a multi-decade high, putting pressure on businesses and millions of American households.

According to the Labor Department, the producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, increased by 0.4% in September from the previous month.

Prices increased by 8.5% year on year. This is down from 8.7% in August and is the lowest reading since July 2021.

Nonetheless, both figures were higher than the 8.3% headline figure and 0.3% monthly gain forecast by Refinitiv economists, a troubling sign for the Federal Reserve as it seeks to cool price increases and domestic consumer demand with an aggressive interest rate hike campaign.

Excluding food, energy, and trade services, wholesale inflation increased by 0.4% for the month, the fastest increase since May. Core prices have risen 5.6% in the last year.

Overall, goods prices rose 0.4% last month after falling 1.1% in August.

According to the Labor Department, the majority of the increase (about 60%) can be attributed to a 1.2% monthly increase in food prices, including a stunning 15.7% increase in the cost of fresh and dry vegetables.

Meanwhile, despite a 2% drop in gasoline prices, energy prices rose 0.7%. This is due primarily to rising prices for diesel fuel, residential natural gas, and home heating oil. Demand for transportation and warehousing services fell by 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the services index rose 0.4% in September, marking the fifth consecutive increase. The 0.6% increase in the index for final demand services excluding trade, transportation, and warehousing accounts for most of the September increase.

In fact, prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services fell 0.2%.

"This report lacks compelling evidence that inflation is cooling across the broad swath of the economy," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial.

"Expect the Fed to recommit to fighting inflation even if it means pushing the economy into recession."

These figures come just one day before the Labor Department releases the consumer price index, which measures the prices consumers pay directly.

The CPI, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday is expected to be another doozy: Refinitiv polled economists predict that inflation will rise 0.3% on a monthly basis in September, up from 0.1% in August.

Both data releases are regarded as important indicators of inflation, with the PPI regarded as a good leading indicator of inflationary pressures as costs are passed on to consumers.