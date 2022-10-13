A Brief History of the Kiss

Kissing Canva Pro

One of the most intriguing historical documents about kissing comes from the 1864 book "Wild Africa," in which British explorer William Winwood Reid describes falling in love with the daughter of an African king.

He finally got one kiss after months of convincing her. Unfortunately, things didn't go particularly romantically because she had never kissed before because she misinterpreted it as him signaling his desire to eat her.

Not everyone uses their lips to express their love and adoration. Furthermore, according to a new study published in the professional journal "American Anthropologist," only 46% of cultures consider a "mouth-to-mouth" kiss to be an expression of love.

The findings contradict anthropologists' earlier claims that behavior is almost universal.

In his 1872 book "Expressions of Emotion in Man and Animals," Charles Darwin, the father of evolutionary biology, described kissing and made an important distinction between kissing on the lips and various other gestures that resemble kissing. He mentioned that in some cultures, rubbing noses is a sign of love.

He even mentioned that in some tribes, people hit their faces with the hand or foot of another person as an "exchange of affection."

Darwin hypothesized that after collecting such interesting variations on the kissing theme, they might reflect an instinctive desire to feel "pleasure in close contact with a loved one."

Kissing, according to some anthropologists, is simply a cultural phenomenon - something we learn in the community with other people or see in the media and then mimic. Of course, the European kissing style is certainly not necessary from a reproductive standpoint.

According to anthropologist Donald Marshall, the people of the Pacific island of Mangaia are the world's most sexually active ethnic group.

Men in their late teens and twenties have up to 21 orgasms per week (more than 1,000 per year), and kissing on the lips was not practiced at all until Europeans arrived. As a result, it is clear that people can live without kissing.

Nonetheless, there is no doubt that affection is exchanged everywhere, at least in the form of "licking, rubbing, plucking, and blowing in the face," as anthropologist Helen Fisher observed.

When did people begin kissing on the lips?

It's impossible to say, but one of the first written traces of it dates back 3,500 years.

The word "kiss" is not mentioned in the Indian Vedas, but it is described how the lovers "put mouth to mouth," and the man "drinks the moisture from the slave girl's lips."

Traces of this can be found in Homer's, Herodotus', and later Roman writings.

Kissing was later banned in some parts of the world due to religious beliefs and concerns about disease transmission.

Globalization, and later cultural spread, expanded the European way of kissing.