Just Happiness

How do you make each day better? Start with these 10 simple lifestyle changes to boost your happiness every day, and you’ll be happy in no time!

1) Smile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wB5VO_0iVNfi6800
SmileCanva Pro

Did you know that making a deliberate decision to smile, even when you don't feel like it, can increase your happiness?

This is just one of the ways we use hacks and tools like conscious breathing and gratitude journals to achieve our desired state of happiness.

1) Put on a song that has sentimental value and reflects on how it makes you feel. Write down what those feelings are so that you can revisit them later when things get tough.

2) Take the time every day (or at least several times throughout the week) for mindful practices like meditation or yoga in order to achieve mindfulness.

2) Laugh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJS1z_0iVNfi6800
LaughingCanva Pro

  1. Take a 10-minute walk outside
  2. Check out what's new on your favorite websites or apps
  3. Listen to your favorite podcast
  4. Watch a funny TV show or movie with a friend
  5. Surround yourself with friends who make you happy and laugh often
  6. Smile more at people you pass by in the street, store clerks, baristas, waiters, and waitresses
  7. Text one person in your life something nice

3) Be Kind To Yourself

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYeBs_0iVNfi6800
Be Kind To YourselfCanva Pro

One of the simplest ways to be happier is by being kinder to yourself. Don't say things that you wouldn't want someone else to say.

Remember that it's not your fault if something goes wrong, and stay focused on what you can control. If you have a bad day, remember that tomorrow is a new day with new opportunities ahead of you.

4) Speak Well Of Others

Be kind and supportive of others. Find someone you know, or even someone you don't know, and offer them a compliment. Notice people doing things right, and share their positive attributes with others in your social circles.

You might think it's crazy to let someone else know how much you like the way they dress for work or say goodbye to each other with sincere compliments about what great colleagues they are. You may be feeling overwhelmed by responsibilities or pressures from friends and family.

Take five minutes out of your day and take some time for yourself. It's possible that you're not taking care of yourself enough, setting boundaries for yourself, or checking in on how healthy your lifestyle is.

5) Thank Someone

Thank someone for a favor or something they did that made you feel happy today. The simple act of gratitude can help build your sense of community, improve your mood and foster more happiness throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLVsT_0iVNfi6800
Thank SomeoneCanva Pro

Reach out to someone who has been especially nice or helpful recently and say thanks in person.

This small gesture can have a huge impact on their feelings of self-worth and happiness.
Here are some ways to get started with gratitude today

6) Focus On The Good Things In Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358mTl_0iVNfi6800
Good Things In LifeCanva Pro

Reinforce the things that make you happy and surround yourself with people who will be supportive of your goals. Talk about your hopes, dreams, and ambitions. There is a good chance that the people in your life want those things for you, too.

They can be your best source of support if you need someone to talk through something tough with or someone who can come alongside you when you are on the brink of throwing in the towel on a goal.

Surround yourself with friends and family who have had similar experiences so they can help equip you for whatever comes next. This doesn't just mean reaching out when times are rough—it also means having them around when things are going well so they can celebrate with you!

7) Think Positive Thoughts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UcNT_0iVNfi6800
Positive ThoughtsCanva Pro

What is one thing you can do for yourself today that will make you feel better? Try not to focus on the fact of how we are feeling, but rather on how we can feel better.

When we think positively, it's hard not to start feeling that way. So ask yourself, What am I grateful for? and What did I do well today? What do you love about yourself?

Look in the mirror and smile at yourself. When we're feeling down, it may seem as if life is all bad things happening over and over again; however, there are always positives happening too-we just need time for them to be realized. We just need time for them to come through.

8) Keep Learning & Growing (Mindset Is Everything!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EjnH_0iVNfi6800
Learning & GrowingCanva Pro

Laughing is a well-known mood booster and a way to experience something that can make us feel good about ourselves.

Besides lifting the weight of the world off your shoulders, laughter has some amazing health benefits as well.

It releases feel-good hormones in your body like endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin, which lowers blood pressure and boosts immune function.

Furthermore, laughing can help reduce stress levels by 20% and is a natural pain reliever too! So what are you waiting for? Life's too short not to enjoy it while you have it!

Take care of yourself first – whatever you do for others begins with self-care. Get enough sleep each night.

9) Exercise At Least Once A Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bnqz1_0iVNfi6800
Exercise girlCanva Pro

Keep moving your body, in any way possible. Not only will it make you healthier and fitter, but it'll also boost your mood.

Studies have shown that physical activity causes endorphins to be released into the brain—happy chemicals that help improve your mood.

Also, by exercising regularly, you’ll notice improvements in sleep quality and appetite. The benefits are almost endless when you get active for 30 minutes a day.

10) Have Faith (It All Works Out Somehow!)

You've heard it before and I'll say it again - life goes on. And so will you. No matter what happens in your day, everything works out for the best in the end.

Like my dad always said, Live happy today because there's no guarantee of tomorrow.

