Plants for Your Terrace Garden

Although you live in the city, on the terrace, even one that is as high as mine (on the 18th floor), you can grow medicinal, aromatic, spicy, and edible plants that you can use every day as fresh spices or make teas and tinctures from them.
When choosing the species that you will grow on the terrace, be sure to ask whether the plant likes a sunny (lavender, sage, rosemary) or shady (mint, selenium) place.
If you live high, like me, you have to take into account the wind, which can be quite strong. If so, choose lower plants such as thyme, marjoram, or thyme.
Of course, you have to water the plants regularly, taking into account their love of water. Succulents dislike a lot of water, and the darling adores it.
I use water dripping from the air conditioner for watering in the summer months.
As for the top dressing, use only organic fertilizers (preferably the ones you made yourself, from comfrey, nettle, or nettle).
Sometimes I also use organic fertilizer for foliar feeding through the leaves) which contains only the plant hormone auxin, which gives plants a signal to grow faster.
Here is what I grow on my terrace:
Oregano - an excellent herbal antiseptic for the treatment of urinary, respiratory, and digestive organs; favorite spice on bruschettas and in Tzatziki salad
Marigold - a good herbal remedy for all skin diseases (eczema, dermatitis, burns, varicose veins); effective in treating menstrual disorders.
Lavender - in addition to repelling moths and mosquitoes, relaxes, relaxes and soothes
Thick coca - a plant that must be had on the terrace or in the garden by those who suffer from stomach ulcers or duodenal ulcers. Eat two fresh leaves every day
Kaloper - a wonderful, ancient, fragrant plant that people believe is a cure for infertility
Sage - effectively treats sore throat, and excessive sweating and is recommended for menopausal women because it is a hormonal balancer. It goes wonderfully with pork
Rosemary - prevents the action of free radicals, recommended for anyone suffering from arthritis and rheumatism; gives great taste to fish and lamb dishes
Mint - the main star of mojitos, the most famous remedy for bloating, indigestion, and bloating. Regulates the work of the thyroid gland
Basil - the main star of the Genoese pesto, a folk remedy for sinusitis, against colds, colds, and headaches
Selenium - a more aromatic relative of celery and primrose goes well with game dishes; treats inflammation of the urinary tract and improves digestion
Hot peppers - speed up metabolism, relieve pain in bones and joints, stimulate nail and hair growth
Echinacea - the best herbal immunostimulant, especially useful against influenza, colds, herpes, respiratory and genital infections; strong antiviral action; strengthens the gums
Thyme - a wonderful spice with meat and cheese dishes, excellent in the treatment of digestive and respiratory organs
The shower is the best plant source of omega-3 fatty acids plant, a good remedy for those suffering from high cholesterol and triglycerides.
Comments / 0