You’ve probably heard people talking about what might happen if a crisis hits and the infrastructure of our world collapses, but you’ve never really thought about what you would do if it happened to you.

Luckily, survival in the wilderness isn’t as difficult as you might think, provided that you make preparations in advance and know what to do when the time comes.

In order to help you prepare, here are seven wilderness survival skills everyone should know before the crisis hits.

1) Choosing your backpack

The most important piece of gear is your backpack, so it’s best to spend some time here. This isn’t a place where you can go cheap and expect to get away with it.

Make sure your pack is actually big enough for all of your essentials and that its straps are padded.

Ideally, you should choose a pack made out of durable, water-resistant material like nylon or Cordura because if you end up in wet conditions, that will be critical.

A good backpack will have one main compartment plus a few interior pockets and pouches for things like your sleeping bag.

Most packs will also feature a small outer compartment just large enough for an umbrella or water bottle.

2) Finding shelter

While an RV is a great investment, it might not be an option for everyone. That’s why wilderness survival is a crucial skill to learn.

Finding shelter can be as simple as climbing up a tree and covering yourself with branches, or as complex as building an igloo.

But without fire or access to other people’s materials, you won’t be able to stay warm at night—which means that no matter what time of year it is when disaster strikes, you should have skills for surviving at night.

3) Starting a fire without matches

In wilderness survival scenarios, there are plenty of ways to start a fire.

The most common way is by striking two pieces of flint together, but you can also use magnifying glasses or even sunlight to start a fire.

4) Water purification methods

Water purification methods are essential for wilderness survival, and there are several ways to purify water in a pinch.

If you don’t have access to boiling water or a sterile bottle of any kind, consider sucking your dirty water through a piece of cotton before you consume it.

This will help remove bacteria that live in most freshwater sources.

Even if you do have access to a container of some kind, remember that all containers become contaminated over time so use them as little as possible.

The best way to clean potable water is by adding 1/8 teaspoon of bleach for every two quarts or liter (roughly 4 drops per liter) of water. Soak for 20 minutes and then wait 30 minutes before drinking or cooking with it.

5) How to make weapons

It’s never too soon to think about making weapons for a crisis. And by weapons, we don’t necessarily mean guns. Sure, a shotgun or rifle could be very useful in an emergency, but so might some rope or fishing line. It all depends on your situation.

Here are seven wilderness survival skills you should know before SHTF:

  • Make Weapons
  • Shelter
  • Water
  • Fire
  • Food
  • Navigation
  • Signal and Transport

Each one of these skills will help you survive if you find yourself in a survival situation without access to modern amenities like power and transportation options.

6) Hunting game in your area

You might not be prepared for a global economic collapse, but you can still try to do your part.

The first thing you should do is take some time to sit down and plan out your strategy for when it hits.

Creating a list of supplies that you’ll need is a good way to get started.

Think about how far from civilization you’ll be when it happens; if you live in an urban or suburban area, your planning will likely be different than someone who lives in the middle of nowhere.

Also consider what kind of wild game lives in your area, and how far away they are from where you'll need to go when things hit rock bottom.

7) How to stay safe from animals

If you are caught in an unexpected, sudden situation outside where there is no shelter and you have to spend time in a wilderness setting, your safety could depend on whether or not you are able to protect yourself from animals. This goes for more than just bears.

Animals like snakes can be a serious threat as well. Follow these tips and learn how to stay safe from animals if you’re forced into a wild situation.

