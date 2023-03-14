Orange Park Mall to host networking event honoring Women’s History Month

The Orange Park Mall, in honor of Women’s History Month, is hosting a networking event for women to meet each other and interact with female business owners.

The event, “Women Making History: Mompreneur Edition,” includes a light breakfast, mimosas and a panel of four speakers, each a successful, female entrepreneur. The event is Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Orange Park Mall near the play area (1910 Wells Road).

The Orange Park Mall "Mompreneur" event will be March 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo by Orange Park Mall

Guests attending are told to enter through the Old Navy/Avis entrances for easiest access to the event.

A ticket is required to attend the event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m which includes the refreshments, networking session, panel presentation and allotted time for questions and answers. Tickets are $20 per person. Click here to purchase a ticket.

The dress code is described as “Sunday Best” and children are invited to the event as well, Orange Park Mall Marketing Director Catharine Wells said. Children under the age of 12 are admitted free; those 12 and older must have a valid ticket.

Panel speakers include Felicia Wright, founder of Mygani LLC , Jules Jean-Pierre, a licensed mental health counselor, LaTasha Kaiser, founder of KraVegan and Stephanie Hoyte, a startup expert.

From 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. will be a vendor exposition featuring different booths and a variety of business owners. The expo is open to the public and guests do not need a ticket if they plan to arrive after 11 a.m.

“Every March, Women’s History Month provides an opportunity to honor the pioneering women and girls who have paved the way for progress and innovation for generations to come,” Wells said. “With that, we are thrilled to invite people to this event and to give women the opportunity to network with other women business owners.”