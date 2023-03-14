Clay County man arrested in Middleburg Dollar General parking lot, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of ammo by a convicted felon, deputies say.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Dollar General (1341 Long Bay Road) in Middleburg at approximately 2:03 p.m. Sunday, in reference to a vehicle crash that was being investigated.

McClaskey is in Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $15,006. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Upon arrival, deputies saw a red Toyota pickup truck parked in the parking lot of Dollar General, they said. The man inside the truck appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was later determined to be Charles McClaskey III, 34, of Middleburg, according to the arrest report.

Deputies saw a burnt piece of tin foil on the seat next to McClaskey as well as a clear container in the middle of the seat with 10, 12-gauge shotgun shells inside of it, they said.

McClaskey was removed from the vehicle and read his Miranda Rights, deputies said. He was not interviewed at this time, and therefore, no statements made by McClaskey are included in the arrest report.

A white substance found on the burnt tinfoil was field tested and yielded positive results for fentanyl, deputies said.

McClaskey’s name was searched through the National Crime Information Center and showed that he was a convicted felon, according to the arrest report. Due to this status, it is illegal for him to carry a weapon or ammo, deputies said.

McClaskey was arrested and transported to Clay County Jail for possession of fentanyl and possession of ammo by a convicted felon. His bond is set at $15,006.

It is noted that the vehicle McClaskey was in did not belong to him and was returned by the owner. There is no further explanation involving a vehicle crash in the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, so it is unknown whether the accident involved McClaskey or other Dollar General visitors.