Clay County commissioners to discuss funding new jail plans, adding fire stations, public safety administration building

Clay County Board of County Commissioners is holding a budget workshop to go over how to fund Capital Improvement Projects (CIP), which are meant to improve county facilities and infrastructures in Clay County.

The workshop will be held Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room on the fourth floor of the Clay County Administration Building located at 477 Houston Street in Green Cove Springs.

Clay County residents are encouraged to attend the commissioners' meeting and weigh in on ideas and future plans. Photo by Clay County Government

Those who cannot attend in person can watch the meeting virtually on the Clay County government Facebook page. Click here to be taken to the page where the meeting will be streamed.

Commissioners will be discussing funding opportunities for proposed projects including new jail plans, adding fire stations and a joint Public Safety Administration building between Clay County Sheriff's Office and Clay County Fire Rescue.

This is the first time commissioners will be reviewing a 10-year plan to accomplish these projects, Clay County Senior Public Information Officer Jessica Barreto said.

The public is invited to attend and share their feedback as commissioners review these major projects to benefit residents in our community, and the different opportunities to fund them.

These opportunities include the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), a program that provides emergency grants to hard-hit small businesses, impact fees (which are one-time fees a developer has to pay to cover some of the estimated cost of new infrastructure) and mobility fees, which are one-time fees a developer has to pay for off-site transportation improvements.