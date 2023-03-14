Orange Park Mall issues code of conduct to Spring Breakers after several juvenile disturbances

The Orange Park Mall issued a statement Sunday in preparation for Clay County and surrounding school districts’ spring break. Clay County students are on spring break beginning Monday, March 13, through Tuesday, March 21.

With students being out of school, the Orange Park Mall and other local businesses can expect an increase in the number of young shoppers. In preparation for this, the mall issued a statement regarding its code of conduct. See the statement below.

The Orange Park Mall re-issued its code of conduct in anticipation for spring break shoppers. Photo by Orange Park Mall

We do not accept the following:

Violations of federal, state, or local law. Any activity that threatens the safety of our guests, retailers, or employees. Any activity that threatens the well-being of our property. Any activity that disrupts our enjoyable, family-friendly environment. Any activity that is inconsistent with the general purpose of our shopping center. Any activity that would disrupt normal business activity.

Failure to comply with this Code of Conduct or the lawful or reasonable requests by the center management or security personnel may result in your loss of the privilege to use the shopping center and/or criminal prosecution, where applicable.

As we gear up to prepare for the Spring Breakers over the next few weeks, Orange Park Mall would like to take a moment to thank our partners at Clay County Sheriff’s Office for working closely with us to keep our guests, retail partners and staff safe.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office also made a statement reminding the public that if they “see something, say something,” but to also stay safe and have fun during spring break.

The statements come after several disturbances at the Orange Park Mall involving large groups of juveniles. Most recently, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the mall Saturday, Feb. 18, in reference to a group of roughly 2,000 juveniles.

Sheriff Michelle Cook and County Commissioner Jim Renninger both said the incident only involved two individuals, but that a crowd formed around them.

The mall has increased security and the sheriff’s office has off-duty deputies regularly surveilling the mall, Renninger said.