St. Johns River State College earns ‘Military Friendly School’ award

St. Johns River State College earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly School designation from the Military Friendly Schools Advisory Council.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard, St. Johns River State College Director of Public Relations Susan Kessler said.

St. Johns River State College has campuses in Palatka, St. Augustine and Orange Park. Photo by St. Johns River State College

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory (a data-driven military marketing company) with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans, Kessler said.

“Military Friendly’s standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunities for the military community,” National Director of Military Partnerships Kayla Lopez said. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”

St. Johns River State is committed to connecting military service members, veterans and their families with the services and resources they need to reach their personal and academic goals, St. Johns River State President Joe Pickens said.

“We understand the unique challenges veterans face when returning to civilian life and the importance of investing in their future,” Pickens said. “We recognize their service and strive daily to match that level of commitment as they transition into higher education and develop their strengths and skills into a new career path.”

For more information about SJR State’s student veteran programs, visit https://www.sjrstate.edu/veterans .