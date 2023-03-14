Annual Community Health Improvement Plan meeting to be held for Clay County residents

Clay County residents are invited to a Florida Department of Health meeting that will review 2022 health assessments and discuss areas of improvement for 2023.

The Florida Department of Health in Clay County’s annual Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) meeting will be Thursday, March 23, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Office Godbold Education Building located at 2463 State Road 16 West in Green Cove Springs.

“Attendees will participate in an engaging discussion as they help review the progress made in each of the CHIP priority areas in 2022, areas for improvement and plans for the future as Clay County continues to work together to build a healthier community,” Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

A Community Health Assessment meeting will follow the Community Health Improvement Plan meeting. The health assessment will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the same building, Winter said.

Scan the QR code in this image to register to attend the meeting. Photo by Florida Department of Health Clay County

Participants will join the Florida Department of Health in Clay County as they begin the new Community Health Assessment (CHA) process. They will learn ways to individually help improve the health of the Clay County community, she said.