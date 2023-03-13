Motorists alert: Clay County launches 1 new road project, 8 projects continuing week of March 13

Zoey Fields

One new road project is scheduled to begin Monday, March 13 in Clay County. Motorists can anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Debarry Avenue in Orange Park.

The milling and resurfacing project will be on Debarry Avenue from Post Oak Court to Wells Road in Orange Park. Flaggers will be present and drivers are told to slow down in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBdve_0lH53zje00
Clay County motorist alerts are given at the start of each work week.Photo byFlorida Department of Transportation

Ongoing county projects:

Anabelle Island Subdivision (Green Cove Springs/Lake Asbury)- Anticipate intermittent, daytime, single-lane closures on weekdays on County Road 209 and on Sandridge Road near the Anabelle Island subdivision for asphalt paving and utility work.

Aquarius Concourse (Orange Park)- Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project.

Botany Street (Doctors Inlet) – Work is underway to replace the stormwater drainage system on Botany Street just west of Dalby Court, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. No lane closures are anticipated, but flaggers will be present.

Camp Ridge Lane (Middleburg)- Crews continue to repair the drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane. Motorists should anticipate temporary, single-lane closures on weekdays.

Olde Sutton Parke Drive (Oakleaf) – Crews are continuing drainage repairs at the intersection of Olde Sutton Parke Drive and Chantilly Court in Oakleaf. Motorists should anticipate temporary, single-lane closures on weekdays.

Rosemary Street and Myrtle Street (Middleburg)- Daytime, single-lane closures are continuing for a paving project on Rosemary Street between Blanding Boulevard and Myrtle Street, and on Myrtle Street from Indigo Avenue to Alligator Boulevard.

Sandridge Road (Lake Asbury)– Motorists should anticipate single-lane closures anytime between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sandridge Road from Henley Road to Russell Road (County Road 209) for utility relocation work.

Sharron Road (South of Middleburg) – Milling and resurfacing work was completed on Sharron Road from State Road 21 to where the pavement ends, Winter said. Striping work is complete, and crews are making additional project repairs after logging operations in that area are finished, she said.

County projects starting soon:

Acorn Chase (Orange Park) – Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures starting soon on Acorn Chase between both sides of the Tower Oaks Drive loop for a drainage improvement project, Winter said.

Grove Park Lane and Grove Park Drive North (Orange Park) - Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures starting soon on Grove Park Lane and Grove Park Drive North from Grove Park Drive East to Grove Park Drive West for a drainage improvement project.

Habitat Drive (Middleburg) – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures starting soon on Habitat Drive from Baxley Road to Yukon Court for a drainage improvement project. Phase one of this project will include repairing and lowering the drainage structures in the area, Winter said.

Henley Road (Lake Asbury) – Stormwater system upgrades are now expected to begin the week of March 20 at the 2700 block of Henley Road at the stormwater pond north of Orchard Walk Lane, Winter said.

Both northbound lanes of Henley Road will be closed for construction and the two existing southbound lanes on Henley Road will be temporarily shifted to one northbound and one southbound lane for the entire project, she said.

During construction, the entranceway to Orchard Walk Lane will be closed to traffic and all in and out traffic will be detoured to the south entrance at Plantation Ridge. The northbound sidewalk on Henley Road will be diverted but remain open, she said. Work is anticipated to take up to three months to complete, including milling and resurfacing.

Industrial Loop (Orange Park) – County crews will soon begin drainage repairs on Industrial Loop in the Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace area. Anticipate daytime single-lane closures on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. once work begins.

Oak Drive South (Fleming Island) - County crews will soon begin drainage repairs on Oak Drive South in Fleming Island. Anticipate daytime single-lane closures on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. once work begins.

Sandridge Road (Lake Asbury)– Anticipate temporary single-lane closures beginning March 13 and continuing through the end of May on Sandridge Road from Henley Road to Russell Road (County Road 209) for this Bonded Transportation Program project.

Pond work is underway, and crews will begin storm pipe and gas pipeline installation the week of March 13, Winter said.

Contractors are coordinating with the school board and intend to complete construction in front of the Lake Asbury elementary and junior high schools during the summer break to minimize traffic impacts, she said. Drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention to flaggers. Click here for more information about the Bonded Transportation Program projects.

