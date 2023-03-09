Clay County man throws minor against wall, arrested on child abuse charge, deputies say

A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Friday and faces charges of domestic child abuse, deputies say.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a Green Cove Springs address at approximately 5:21 p.m. Friday in reference to a disturbance in progress. According to the arrest report, the exact address is not provided due to the case involving a minor.

Graham was taken to jail and has since posted bond. He is awaiting a review of his case scheduled for April 11. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Upon their arrival, they met with two women who explained that Carl Graham, 35, of Green Cove Springs, got into a physical altercation with a minor in the home. The fight started because Graham had been starting arguments with the women and the male child confronted Graham.

Graham pushed the boy to the ground and made a fist in order to make the child believe he was going to be punched, the women told deputies. He then put the child in a headlock, lifted him off the ground and slammed him into the wall with so much force that it created a hole, they said.

Deputies observed a hole in the wall adjacent to the kitchen, which was consistent with what the women reported, according to the arrest report. The child victim complained of pain from his rear and deputies also observed a small cut in the corner of his right bottom lip, they said.

Graham was not at the home when deputies responded and the women said he had left the scene in a blue Toyota Corolla. Deputies later saw the vehicle traveling eastbound on State Road 16 West and conducted a traffic stop, according to the arrest report.

Graham was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with deputies, they said. Graham’s statements have been removed from the arrest report.

After speaking with Graham, and completing the investigation at the home, deputies determined Graham’s actions were “outside the scope of corporal punishment” and were, instead, an “intentional and malicious act to cause physical or mental pain to the victim,” according to the arrest report.

He was placed in handcuffs and transported to Clay County Jail where his bond was set at $2,503. He has since posted bond and a review of his case is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 9 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12.