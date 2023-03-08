Clay County man arrested on several video voyeurism charges, deputies say

A Middleburg man was arrested Friday and faces six charges of sexual video voyeurism and one charge of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Clark is being held in Clay County Jail on a 175,021 bond. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies made contact with Casey Lee Clark, 41, of Middleburg, at approximately 7:31 p.m. Friday at Wendy’s on Blanding Boulevard in reference to an active warrant.

According to the warrant, investigators have evidence that between the dates of Oct. 18, 2021, and Jan. 16, 2023, Clark committed six different offenses of video voyeurism—the act of recording an individual in a private area without their consent.

Investigators spoke with two victims who were pictured in some of the videos Clark recorded. The victims are 22 years old and 48 years old, deputies said.

The victims told investigators that while looking through Clark’s phone, they found numerous voyeuristic files of both victims. They were able to identify themselves and noted that the videos were taken without their permission, they said.

Casey Clark Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

Deputies made contact with Clark on Jan. 20 and he agreed to an interview, they said. Clark’s statements have been removed from the arrest report and he was not taken into custody on this date, deputies said.

A search warrant was issued after the January interview and hundreds of files of voyeurism were discovered on several electronic devices, including multiple cell phones, which belonged to Clark, they said.

Several videos were described as Clark placing his phone under the crack of a closed bathroom door in order to capture videos of nude women in the shower. The women in the videos were unaware that they were being recorded, the arrest report said.

Several other videos were found that were taken through a window and into a bedroom with a nude female that was undressing and unaware that a video was being taken, the arrest report said.

Clark was taken into custody after a warrant for his arrest was issued Friday, March 3. He was transported to Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $175,021.