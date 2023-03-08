Hazardous waste event to be held for Clay County residents

Clay County Environmental Services and the City of Keystone Heights are holding a Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Amnesty Day to properly dispose of hazardous household and electronic waste.

“It's easy to throw items like paint, pool chemicals, pesticides, and computer parts in the trash when they're no longer needed,” Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. “But tossing them in your waste bin can be dangerous for you and others.”

The Hazardous Waste and Electronic Amnesty Day is available for Clay County residents only. Photo by Clay County Government

The event will be Saturday, March 18 at the Keystone Beach parking lot (565 South Lawrence Blvd.) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who attend need to bring proof of Clay County residency and their household hazardous and electronic waste. County officials will ensure they are properly disposed of, Winter said. Commercial waste will not be accepted during the event.

Those unable to make the event can drop off household hazardous waste and electronics at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility in Green Cove Springs from Monday to Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Winter said.

Hazardous items include:

Drain cleaners

Pool chemicals

Fluorescent light tubes

Automobile oil

Antifreeze

Polishes and strippers

Pesticides

Liquid paint and thinners

Car and boat batteries

Any product marked: