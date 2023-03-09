Teen arrested for possession of firearm at Orange Park Mall, Clay County deputies say

An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday at the Orange Park Mall for possession of an unlicensed firearm, Clay County deputies say.

While working off-duty at the Orange Park Mall, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy was alerted by mall security officers of a report involving a man in possession of a firearm. The man was said to be wearing a black shirt, red plaid pajama pants and carrying a gray handbag.

Thomas is held in Clay County Jail on a $25,003 bond. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

The deputy made contact with the suspect, later identified as Jarquavion Thomas, 18, of Jacksonville, outside of Claire’s (a jewelry and accessory store in the mall). The deputy told Thomas why he had stopped him and asked whether or not he was in the possession of a firearm.

Thomas’ statements have been removed from the arrest report.

Thomas was put into handcuffs while the off-duty deputy searched his person. Inside the gray bag, he found a loaded firearm with a round in the chamber. It is noted that the firearm was not in a holster and was only secured by the bag, the arrest report said.

The deputy asked Thomas how old he was and he confirmed he was 18, he said. It is noted that Thomas’ date of birth is March 8 and he is now 19 years old.

He was escorted to the deputy’s patrol vehicle and was read his Miranda warnings. He acknowledged that he understood his rights and agreed to speak with the deputy about the incident. None of Thomas’ statements are included in the arrest report.

The firearm was run through the National Crime Information Center database which yielded negative results for it being lost or stolen. The search also revealed that Thomas does not possess a concealed carry license, the arrest report said.

The arrest report does not state whether or not the gun belonged to Thomas.

Thomas was transported to the Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $25,003.