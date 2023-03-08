Clay County Veteran Services to hold free veteran appreciation event

Clay County Veteran Services, in partnership with Clay County government, are inviting veterans and their families to a free veterans appreciation event scheduled for Saturday, March 11.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park (283 College Drive).

“If you are a veteran, currently serving, or considering joining the military—this event is for you,” Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

The Veterans Appreciation event is free to attend and will include special performances, vendors and a miniature job fair. Photo by Clay County Government

There will be live music and entertainment, veteran-focused exhibits, demonstrations, guest speakers, a kid's zone, food trucks and a miniature job fair. Resource vendors will also be on-site to provide information on benefits, claims, education and financial assistance, she said.

“County leaders want to show local veterans and their families that their service and sacrifice are greatly appreciated,” she said. Several county officials will be in attendance during the event.