Clay County Sheriff’s Office ‘Tip-A-Cop’ fundraiser proceeds to go to Special Olympics

Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual “Tip-A-Cop” fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse. All proceeds and donations will be given to Clay County Special Olympics athletes.

Law enforcement will volunteer their time as the Orange Park Texas Roadhouse (550 Blanding Boulevard) wait staff, refilling beverages and running food to tables from Tuesday, March 7 through Thursday, March 9 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and all their tips will be donated to the Special Olympics.

The Tip A Cop fundraiser will run from March 7 through March 9 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

The money will help send the Special Olympics team to the Summer Games in Orlando, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deputy Andrew Ford said. The fundraiser is only valid at the Orange Park location, he said.

Call-ahead seating is available by contacting 904-213-1000.

