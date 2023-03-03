Fugitive Friday: Jacksonville man wanted for failure to appear on drug charges

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case.

This week’s fugitive, Peter Qaoud, 50, of Jacksonville. Qaoud is known to go by the name “Tony,” according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. He is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of cocaine and the possession and/or use of drug paraphernalia.

Clay County investigators said that Qaoud was last seen in the Orange Park area.

Fugitive Friday is an attempt to keep crime off the streets. Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

Those with information on Qaoud’s whereabouts are told to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 904-264-6512.

Anyone who wishes to make a report and remain anonymous can do so through the Saferwatch app, or by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.