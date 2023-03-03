Clay County man arrested for arson after his release from jail, deputies say

A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Friday morning and faces charges of arson, burglary to a structure and resisting officers with violence.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2000 block of State Road 16 West at approximately 2:08 a.m. Friday in reference to a possible arson. Clay County Fire and Rescue arrived at the same time and were actively working to put out a flame at the base of the fence line on the property, according to the arrest report.

Wheeler now faces additional charges of arson, burglary and resisting officers. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Deputies spoke with a male and female victim. The female victim said that John “Sean” Wheeler, 33, of Green Cove Springs had broken into her home and, while he was leaving, set fire to multiple things on her property.

The male victim told deputies that Wheeler set fire to a milk carton close to the victim’s Chevrolet pickup truck which caused damage to the truck’s front bumper. He said that Wheeler also set fire to a rope underneath the female victim’s Lexus, which caused damage to the vehicle’s hood. Wheeler also set a fire to the male victim’s fence, according to the arrest report.

Deputies observed smoke and smoldering to the front right bumper of the Chevrolet pickup truck and rear fire damage to the hood of the Lexus car with a burnt rope hanging from a tree over the Lexus, they said.

Both victims completed sworn written statements.

Deputies then responded to Wheeler’s address on Stauffer Road in Green Cove Springs. In the driveway was a dark-colored Nissan two-door vehicle. The hood of the vehicle was warm to the touch as if it had been driven recently, deputies said.

A woman opened the door and advised that Wheeler was home and in his bedroom, deputies said. Wheeler came to the door wearing blue jeans, boots and no shirt, deputies said. They attempted to take him into custody, but he became combative and resisted their efforts, the arrest report said.

Deputies were able to detain Wheeler and place him in the back of the patrol vehicle, all while he continued to attempt to escape from his handcuffs, they said. Due to his combative actions, Wheeler was taken directly to Clay County Jail and was interviewed by deputies at a later time.

Wheeler’s statements have been removed from the arrest report.

According to the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office, Wheeler currently has another case open from Jan. 13 where he is facing charges of intimidation, resisting officers with violence, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Wheeler was out on bond awaiting pre-trial during his most recent arrest.

Click here to read about Wheeler’s previous arrest.

Wheeler is in the Clay County Jail and awaiting a bond for Friday’s charges.