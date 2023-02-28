Clay County residents can reinstate driver’s licenses at Operation Green Light event

A statewide opportunity, Operation Green Light, helps residents with a suspended driver’s license or outstanding fines get back on the road.

The event in Clay County is Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Clerk’s Office Orange Park Branch (1590 Park Ave.)

During these operations, people with suspended licenses and overdue fees will have the opportunity to pay their fines while saving on additional fees.

Operation Green Light is an annual event held within Florida counties from March 11 to March 25 that serves to help drivers with unpaid traffic tickets, fines and other court obligations so they can drive legally again.

Operation Green Light is a statewide effort designed to help get Florida residents back on the road. Photo by Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller's Office

Data collected by Florida’s Court Clerks and Comptrollers shows that since Oct. 2019, 244 Operation Green Light events have been held statewide and have resulted in more than 43,000 driver’s licenses being reinstated, or made eligible for reinstatement.

“In the coming weeks, we look forward to offering these driver license reinstatement events, and we encourage individuals with suspended licenses due to outstanding court obligations to take advantage of this opportunity to clear their records and get back on the road,” President of Florida Clerks of Courts and Comptrollers Carolyn Timmann said.

Clay County residents will have the opportunity to pay all court fines, or set up a payment plan that works best with their current financial situation in order to reinstate their driver’s license.