Middleburg, FL

Clay County man faces charges of domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say

Zoey Fields

A Middleburg man is facing charges of domestic battery by strangulation after an incident that occurred Saturday evening, deputies said.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Runes Court in Middleburg in reference to an active domestic battery. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female victim.

The woman told deputies that she and Malik Ally, 23, of Middleburg, had engaged in a verbal argument at her residence after returning from a monster truck show, she said. Several of the victim’s statements describing the verbal argument have been removed from the arrest report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dwugp_0l1cEOa600
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said that Ally is facing one count of domestic battery by strangulation.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash

She told deputies that, during the argument, Ally got into this vehicle located in front of the residence in the driveway. The woman said she tried to open Ally’s car door, but it was locked, so she knocked on the window and asked to talk to Ally, the arrest report said.

Ally then got out of the vehicle and started walking toward the victim with his hands balled up in front of him, she told deputies. It is noted Ally was yelling as he exited the vehicle, but exact statements have been removed from the arrest report.

The victim said that, while yelling, Ally pushed her backward with both hands in her chest area. The victim said she pushed Ally back and he then grabbed her by the neck, for approximately five seconds, and she struggled to breathe. Once he let go, she pushed away from Ally to try and get him to stop, the arrest report said.

Ally then grabbed the woman by the neck a second time and pushed her down to the ground. The victim said his grip released as she was falling to the ground, the arrest report said. The woman told Ally that she was going to call the sheriff’s office and, as she was on the phone, Ally got into his vehicle and drove away, the arrest report said.

It is noted that the victim had three finger/hand marks from being grabbed on her right inner arm, scratches and bruises on the left side of her neck and under her chin and a scratch on her left hand that was bleeding, the arrest report said.

Deputies made contact with Ally in a different area of Runes Court, the arrest report said. Ally agreed to speak with deputies, but his statements have been removed from the arrest report. It is also noted that there was no vehicle damage to Ally’s car from the victim “banging on his window,” the arrest report said.

Due to the victim’s injuries being consistent with her account of events, Ally was arrested and placed into custody for domestic battery. Ally never mentioned anything about strangulation and had no explanation as to why the victim sustained multiple lacerations around her neck, deputies said.

Ally was transported to Clay County Jail and his bond was set at $15,003. He has since posted bond and a review of his case is scheduled for March 27 at 9 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County# Middleburg# Crime# Arrests# CCSO

Comments / 2

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
2K followers

More from Zoey Fields

Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: Road work in Clay County for week of March 6, new projects starting soon

Clay County has seven new road projects beginning soon and eight projects continuing the week of March 6. Anabelle Island Subdivision(Green Cove Springs/Lake Asbury)- Motorists can anticipate intermittent, daytime, single-lane closures weekdays on County Road 209 and on Sandridge Road near the Anabelle Island subdivision for asphalt paving and utility work.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Sheriff’s Office ‘Tip-A-Cop’ fundraiser proceeds to go to Special Olympics

Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual “Tip-A-Cop” fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse. All proceeds and donations will be given to Clay County Special Olympics athletes.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Fugitive Friday: Jacksonville man wanted for failure to appear on drug charges

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. This week’s fugitive, Peter Qaoud, 50, of Jacksonville. Qaoud is known to go by the name “Tony,” according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. He is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of cocaine and the possession and/or use of drug paraphernalia.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County man arrested for arson after his release from jail, deputies say

A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Friday morning and faces charges of arson, burglary to a structure and resisting officers with violence. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2000 block of State Road 16 West at approximately 2:08 a.m. Friday in reference to a possible arson. Clay County Fire and Rescue arrived at the same time and were actively working to put out a flame at the base of the fence line on the property, according to the arrest report.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County high school seniors, incoming kindergarteners can win scholarships

Current Clay County school district seniors and incoming kindergarteners have the opportunity to win a scholarship from Superintendent David Broskie in partnership with Florida Prepaid College Saving Plans.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Engagement Team to hold town hall meeting

A Clay County Sheriff’s Office NET town hall meeting is scheduled for March 9 and all community members are welcome. The Thursday meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fleming Island (7190 Highway 17). There is no cost to attend.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Tim Tebow makes appearance in Clay County announcing new efforts to prevent child sex trafficking

Former Gator star Tim Tebow made an appearance at the Clay County Historical Courthouse, Thursday, alongside local, state and federal law enforcement and nonprofits to announce the Northeast Florida Intercept Task Force geared toward putting an end to child sex trafficking and exploitation.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Clay County man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say

An Orange Park man is facing a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Anna Avenue in Orange Park in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female victim who said that Kyle Loffer, 28, of Orange Park, had struck her in the face and grabbed her by the neck while riding in the car.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park police ask for community’s help in identifying bike thief

The Orange Park Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a female suspect believed to be responsible for a bicycle theft. The police department issued an alert through their Facebook page Friday, Feb. 24, explaining that the theft occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at approximately 1:20 p.m. in the Chablis Court North and Orange Avenues area, they said.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County residents can reinstate driver’s licenses at Operation Green Light event

A statewide opportunity, Operation Green Light, helps residents with a suspended driver’s license or outstanding fines get back on the road. The event in Clay County is Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Clerk’s Office Orange Park Branch (1590 Park Ave.)

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: 2 new Clay County road projects, 5 scheduled to start soon

Two new Clay County road work projects are scheduled to begin in Clay Hill and Middleburg during the week of Feb. 27. Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Long Branch Cemetery Road for an asphalt paving operation. Milling work was completed last week, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man sneaks cocaine into Clay County Jail during arrest, faces additional charge

A Jacksonville man is facing two separate charges — one for drug possession, and another for bringing drugs into the Clay County Jail after his arrest, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a traffic stop at approximately 10:06 p.m. Saturday on a black Chevrolet Camaro due to the vehicle’s tag-light not illuminating the license plate and the window tint being too dark, deputies said.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

2 women face drug possession charges in Clay County, deputies say

A woman from Hampton and a woman from Starke were arrested Sunday in Middleburg and face two charges of drug possession, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County Hospital in Middleburg at approximately 2:03 p.m. Sunday in reference to suspicious people in front of the hospital looking into vehicles and lying in the grass, the arrest report said.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Fugitive Friday: Orange Park man wanted for selling, delivery of cocaine

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. This week’s fugitive, Michael Richard Howard Jr., 40, of Orange Park, is wanted for the sale and delivery of cocaine and violation of drug offender probation, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County man says school library books he's challenging are 'damaging souls'

A Middleburg man says he is primarily responsible for the removal of 288 library books from Clay County’s school shelves and is working to remove more. Bruce Friedman, the father of a high school student and Florida State Chapter president of No Left Turn in Education organization, says books he has challenged account for about 92 percent of Clay County’s challenged library books.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Education Association voices frustrations over challenged library books in schools

The Clay County Education Association hosted a meeting in Orange Park, Tuesday evening with approximately 50 in attendance — teachers, parents and students, all voicing frustrations about the school district’s current library book challenges.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Brush fire near Keystone Heights ‘under control’; motorists should avoid area

Clay County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a five-acre brush fire in the 5600 block of Sleepy Point near Keystone Heights, according to Clay County Director of Communications Laura Christmas.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man faces felony charge in incident requiring evacuations from Sandy Hollow Loop

A Middleburg man was responsible for home evacuations and heavy law enforcement presence in the 1600 block of Sandy Hollow Loop Friday morning, deputies say. Kendrick Ring Donnelly, 40, of Middleburg, faces a felony charge of shooting into a dwelling following the Friday incident.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Augusta Savage Cultural Arts Festival honors Black History Month on Feb. 25

The Friends of Augusta Savage Inc., in partnership with the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office and Clay County Tourism department, are hosting an “Augusta Savage Cultural Arts Festival” in honor of her legacy and Black History Month.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy