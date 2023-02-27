Clay County man faces charges of domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say

A Middleburg man is facing charges of domestic battery by strangulation after an incident that occurred Saturday evening, deputies said.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Runes Court in Middleburg in reference to an active domestic battery. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female victim.

The woman told deputies that she and Malik Ally, 23, of Middleburg, had engaged in a verbal argument at her residence after returning from a monster truck show, she said. Several of the victim’s statements describing the verbal argument have been removed from the arrest report.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said that Ally is facing one count of domestic battery by strangulation. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

She told deputies that, during the argument, Ally got into this vehicle located in front of the residence in the driveway. The woman said she tried to open Ally’s car door, but it was locked, so she knocked on the window and asked to talk to Ally, the arrest report said.

Ally then got out of the vehicle and started walking toward the victim with his hands balled up in front of him, she told deputies. It is noted Ally was yelling as he exited the vehicle, but exact statements have been removed from the arrest report.

The victim said that, while yelling, Ally pushed her backward with both hands in her chest area. The victim said she pushed Ally back and he then grabbed her by the neck, for approximately five seconds, and she struggled to breathe. Once he let go, she pushed away from Ally to try and get him to stop, the arrest report said.

Ally then grabbed the woman by the neck a second time and pushed her down to the ground. The victim said his grip released as she was falling to the ground, the arrest report said. The woman told Ally that she was going to call the sheriff’s office and, as she was on the phone, Ally got into his vehicle and drove away, the arrest report said.

It is noted that the victim had three finger/hand marks from being grabbed on her right inner arm, scratches and bruises on the left side of her neck and under her chin and a scratch on her left hand that was bleeding, the arrest report said.

Deputies made contact with Ally in a different area of Runes Court, the arrest report said. Ally agreed to speak with deputies, but his statements have been removed from the arrest report. It is also noted that there was no vehicle damage to Ally’s car from the victim “banging on his window,” the arrest report said.

Due to the victim’s injuries being consistent with her account of events, Ally was arrested and placed into custody for domestic battery. Ally never mentioned anything about strangulation and had no explanation as to why the victim sustained multiple lacerations around her neck, deputies said.

Ally was transported to Clay County Jail and his bond was set at $15,003. He has since posted bond and a review of his case is scheduled for March 27 at 9 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12.