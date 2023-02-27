Motorist Alert: 2 new Clay County road projects, 5 scheduled to start soon

Two new Clay County road work projects are scheduled to begin in Clay Hill and Middleburg during the week of Feb. 27.

Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Long Branch Cemetery Road for an asphalt paving operation. Milling work was completed last week, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Additionally, milling work is complete on North Dolphin Avenue in Middleburg and drivers should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures for asphalt paving operations beginning Monday, Feb. 27.

Clay County road work updates are provided at the beginning of each work week. Photo by Florida Department of Transportation

Clay County projects starting soon

Acorn Chase (Orange Park) – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures starting soon on Acorn Chase between both sides of the Tower Oaks Drive loop for a drainage improvement project.

Habitat Drive (Middleburg) – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures starting soon on Habitat Drive from Baxley Road to Yukon Court for a drainage improvement project. Phase one of this project will include repairing and lowering the drainage structures, Winter said.

Grove Park Lane and Grove Park Drive North (Orange Park) - Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures starting soon on Grove Park Lane and Grove Park Drive North from Grove Park Drive East to Grove Park Drive West for a drainage improvement project.

Henley Road (Lake Asbury) – Stormwater system upgrades are now expected to begin the week of March 20 at the 2700 block of Henley Road at the stormwater pond north of Orchard Walk Lane.

Both northbound lanes of Henley Road will be closed for construction from just south of Orchard Walk Lane to approximately 1,000 feet north of the construction site. The two existing southbound lanes on Henley Road will be temporarily shifted to one northbound and one southbound lane for the entire project.

During construction, the entranceway to Orchard Walk Lane will be closed to traffic and all in and out traffic will be detoured to the south entrance at Plantation Ridge, Winter said. The northbound sidewalk on Henley Road will be diverted but remain open. Work is anticipated to take up to three months to complete and will include milling and resurfacing.

Sandridge Road (Lake Asbury)– Anticipate temporary single-lane closures beginning March 13 and continuing through the end of May on Sandridge Road from Henley Road to Russell Road (CR209) for this Bonded Transportation Program project.

Work will include the delivery of construction materials, surveying and layout and gas pipeline installation. Contractors are coordinating with the school board and intend to complete construction in front of the Lake Asbury elementary and junior high schools during the summer break to minimize traffic impacts, Winter said.

“Please be patient while driving in the area,” she said. “Go slowly, and pay attention to the flag crews.”

Learn more about the bonded transportation program here: Bonded Transportation Dashboard .

Ongoing County Projects

Anabelle Island Subdivision (Green Cove Springs/Lake Asbury)- Motorists should anticipate intermittent, daytime, single-lane closures on weekdays on County Road 209 and on Sandridge Road near the Anabelle Island subdivision for asphalt paving and utility work. Work will take several more weeks to complete, Winter said.

Aquarius Concourse (Orange Park)- Daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project. The project is estimated at 60 percent complete with anticipated completion in August 2023, Winter said.

Botany Street (Doctors Inlet) –Work is underway to replace the stormwater drainage system on Botany Street just west of Dalby Court. The project is estimated at 50 percent complete and work should be done within three weeks. No lane closures are anticipated but flaggers will be present.

Camp Ridge Lane (Middleburg)- Crews are continuing to make repairs to the drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane. This project includes replacing the curb inlets and drainpipes from the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway to the south 300 feet on Camp Ridge Lane to improve drainage and prevent flooding.

Crews are replacing sidewalks and driveways and will be paving over the next two weeks, Winter said.

Olde Sutton Parke Drive (Oakleaf) – Crews are continuing drainage repairs at the intersection of Olde Sutton Parke Drive and Chantilly Court. This project includes removing and replacing the pipes and drainage structures, installing new curb inlets, asphalt paving and concrete curb and gutter work.

The project began on February 20 and is anticipated to take up to 30 days to complete.

Rosemary Street and Myrtle Street (Middleburg)- Daytime, single-lane closures continuing for a paving project on Rosemary Street between Blanding Boulevard and Myrtle Street, and on Myrtle Street from Indigo Avenue to Alligator Boulevard.

Crews are about 50 percent complete with grading and storm pipe installation, Winter said. Paving is expected to begin in two weeks.

Sandridge Road (Lake Asbury)– Anticipate single-lane closures anytime between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sandridge Road from Henley Road to Russell Road (CR209) for utility relocation work.

Sharron Road (South of Middleburg) –Milling and resurfacing work was completed on Sharron Road from State Road 21 to where the pavement ends. Striping work is complete, and crews will be making additional project repairs after logging operations in that area are complete, Winter said.