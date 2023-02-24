Jacksonville man sneaks cocaine into Clay County Jail during arrest, faces additional charge

A Jacksonville man is facing two separate charges — one for drug possession, and another for bringing drugs into the Clay County Jail after his arrest, deputies say.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a traffic stop at approximately 10:06 p.m. Saturday on a black Chevrolet Camaro due to the vehicle’s tag-light not illuminating the license plate and the window tint being too dark, deputies said.

The Camaro came to a stop at the intersection of Ridgecrest Avenue and Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, where deputies made contact with Lavoy Bennett, 31, of Jacksonville. Deputies confirmed the side windows of the vehicle had a tint level of 14 percent, additionally, the windshield has a tint applied past the AS1 line, deputies said.

Bennett was given a second charge when cocaine was found on him inside the Clay County Jail vestibule. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

It was noted that during their interaction with Bennett, he appeared “extremely nervous” due to his inability to maintain eye contact, and his hands were shaking, the arrest report said. A passenger was in the car with Bennett, but was released from the scene and issued a notice to appear, according to the arrest report.

It is also noted that deputies observed a green, leafy residue on the passenger’s pants which was consistent with marijuana, they said.

Around 10:21 p.m. K9 Odin arrived on the scene to perform a search of the vehicle. In the vehicle, Odin alerted to a baggy containing one and a half pills inside. The pills were field tested and yielded positive results for acetaminophen/oxycodone, the arrest report said.

Bennett was placed under arrest and transported to Clay County Jail. He was also issued a warning citation for his window tint, deputies said.

At approximately 1:51 a.m. at the Clay County Jail, deputies responded in reference to a white, powdery substance being found on Bennett, the arrest report said. A corrections deputy was conducting a search of Bennett’s jail vestibule when he found a plastic baggy containing cocaine in Bennett’s pocket, they said.

It was noted that Bennett was asked before entering the jail if he had additional narcotics on him; he told deputies “no.”

Bennett remains in Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $15,003.