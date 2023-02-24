Fugitive Friday: Orange Park man wanted for selling, delivery of cocaine

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case.

This week’s fugitive, Michael Richard Howard Jr., 40, of Orange Park, is wanted for the sale and delivery of cocaine and violation of drug offender probation, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Fugitive Friday is one way the Clay County Sheriff's Office attempts to keep crime off the streets. Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

Clay County investigators have reason to believe that Howard might be in Jacksonville, they said.

Those with information on Howard’s whereabouts are told to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 904-264-6512.

Anyone who wishes to make a report and remain anonymous can do so through the Saferwatch app, or by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.