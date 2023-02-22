Clay County Education Association voices frustrations over challenged library books in schools

The Clay County Education Association hosted a meeting in Orange Park, Tuesday evening with approximately 50 in attendance — teachers, parents and students, all voicing frustrations about the school district’s current library book challenges.

“The [library book] review process has been abused by allowing one or two individuals in the community to challenge an abundant number of titles,” Education Association President Vicki Kidwell said. “Florida law does not prohibit students from self-selected reading that deals with race, emotional learning, equal representation — and that’s what you are seeing removed from shelves.”

There are currently 259 books challenged and, therefore, removed from Clay County District School libraries. Each book must make its way through a review process led by a District Curriculum Council composed of parents, media specialists and principals, before a decision is made on whether or not the book will remain in schools, and at what grade level(s).

The Clay County Education Association is the teacher's union and teacher representation organization for Clay County District Schools. Photo by Clay County Education Association

Kidwell said the school district is able to complete roughly six book reviews each month, estimating that it will take up to two and a half years to review all current, and anticipated book challenges.

“The district is trying to be careful and we appreciate that,” Kidwell said on behalf of the district’s teachers. “But we need them to do a better job of tightening up the policy so that no one person can remove hundreds of book titles.”

Kidwell hinted that the Clay County school board suggested a new policy during their Tuesday workshop that will show up on the school board agenda in March, she said. The new policy would, allegedly, confront the issue of several hundred books being challenged by individuals in the community, she said.

“We feel like every student needs to be valued and represented in their school library,” she said. “We need a clearly outlined policy that allows for that.”

The next school board meeting is scheduled for March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Teacher In-Service Center at Fleming Island High School.