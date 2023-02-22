Brush fire near Keystone Heights ‘under control’; motorists should avoid area

Clay County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a five-acre brush fire in the 5600 block of Sleepy Point near Keystone Heights, according to Clay County Director of Communications Laura Christmas.

The fire was reported “under control” at approximately 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Clay County Fire and Rescue tweet.

Clay County Fire and Rescue has reported the scene is now cleared. Photo by Clay County Fire and Rescue

“We appreciate the agencies who helped respond,” Christmas said. “We don't have an official cause yet, and luckily, no structural damage. A quick response by CCFR and the other responding agencies helped to keep it from spreading.”

Clay County Forestry and Clay County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene assisting with containment, she said.

Residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area.