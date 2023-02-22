Brush fire near Keystone Heights ‘under control’; motorists should avoid area

Zoey Fields

Clay County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a five-acre brush fire in the 5600 block of Sleepy Point near Keystone Heights, according to Clay County Director of Communications Laura Christmas.

The fire was reported “under control” at approximately 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Clay County Fire and Rescue tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlnKX_0kwB6ZtI00
Clay County Fire and Rescue has reported the scene is now cleared.Photo byClay County Fire and Rescue

“We appreciate the agencies who helped respond,” Christmas said. “We don't have an official cause yet, and luckily, no structural damage. A quick response by CCFR and the other responding agencies helped to keep it from spreading.”

Clay County Forestry and Clay County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene assisting with containment, she said.

Residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County# Fire# Keystone Heights# Forestry# CCSO

Comments / 0

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
2K followers

More from Zoey Fields

Clay County, FL

Clay County residents can reinstate driver’s licenses at Operation Green Light event

A statewide opportunity, Operation Green Light, helps residents with a suspended driver’s license or outstanding fines get back on the road. The event in Clay County is Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Clerk’s Office Orange Park Branch (1590 Park Ave.)

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Clay County man faces charges of domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say

A Middleburg man is facing charges of domestic battery by strangulation after an incident that occurred Saturday evening, deputies said. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Runes Court in Middleburg in reference to an active domestic battery. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female victim.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: 2 new Clay County road projects, 5 scheduled to start soon

Two new Clay County road work projects are scheduled to begin in Clay Hill and Middleburg during the week of Feb. 27. Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Long Branch Cemetery Road for an asphalt paving operation. Milling work was completed last week, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man sneaks cocaine into Clay County Jail during arrest, faces additional charge

A Jacksonville man is facing two separate charges — one for drug possession, and another for bringing drugs into the Clay County Jail after his arrest, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a traffic stop at approximately 10:06 p.m. Saturday on a black Chevrolet Camaro due to the vehicle’s tag-light not illuminating the license plate and the window tint being too dark, deputies said.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

2 women face drug possession charges in Clay County, deputies say

A woman from Hampton and a woman from Starke were arrested Sunday in Middleburg and face two charges of drug possession, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County Hospital in Middleburg at approximately 2:03 p.m. Sunday in reference to suspicious people in front of the hospital looking into vehicles and lying in the grass, the arrest report said.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Fugitive Friday: Orange Park man wanted for selling, delivery of cocaine

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. This week’s fugitive, Michael Richard Howard Jr., 40, of Orange Park, is wanted for the sale and delivery of cocaine and violation of drug offender probation, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County man says school library books he's challenging are 'damaging souls'

A Middleburg man says he is primarily responsible for the removal of 288 library books from Clay County’s school shelves and is working to remove more. Bruce Friedman, the father of a high school student and Florida State Chapter president of No Left Turn in Education organization, says books he has challenged account for about 92 percent of Clay County’s challenged library books.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Education Association voices frustrations over challenged library books in schools

The Clay County Education Association hosted a meeting in Orange Park, Tuesday evening with approximately 50 in attendance — teachers, parents and students, all voicing frustrations about the school district’s current library book challenges.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man faces felony charge in incident requiring evacuations from Sandy Hollow Loop

A Middleburg man was responsible for home evacuations and heavy law enforcement presence in the 1600 block of Sandy Hollow Loop Friday morning, deputies say. Kendrick Ring Donnelly, 40, of Middleburg, faces a felony charge of shooting into a dwelling following the Friday incident.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Augusta Savage Cultural Arts Festival honors Black History Month on Feb. 25

The Friends of Augusta Savage Inc., in partnership with the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office and Clay County Tourism department, are hosting an “Augusta Savage Cultural Arts Festival” in honor of her legacy and Black History Month.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man punches female victim in face several times, arrested for aggravated battery

A Middleburg man faces charges of aggravated battery after punching a female victim in the face several times, deputies said. At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Middleburg address in reference to a battery. Upon their arrival, they made contact with a female victim who had blood on her face, arms and legs, they said.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange Park, FL

Keeping Orange Park Mall safe ‘remains my priority,’ sheriff says after juvenile disturbance

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported a disturbance involving “large groups of juveniles” at the Orange Park Mall Saturday night. The agency sent out alerts via SaferWatch, Twitter and Facebook stating disruptions began around 6:30 p.m. Parents with children at the mall were asked to pick them up immediately, according to the alert.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: FDOT project may cause delays, 3 new Clay County projects begin this week

Clay County drivers should expect single-lane closures and flaggers on the bridge over the north fork of Black Creek on County Road 218 in the Clay Hill area beginning Monday, Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Fugitive Friday: 40-year-old man wanted for failure to register as career offender, violent felon

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. This week’s fugitive, Jeffrey Olsen Davis, 40, is wanted for failure to register as a career offender and failure to report in person and verify a change of name and address, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleburg, FL

Update: Suspect in custody for firing weapon in Middleburg neighborhood

One person is in custody after a Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigation regarding a fired weapon in the 1600 block of Sandy Hollow Loop in Middleburg at approximately 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Read full story
1 comments
Keystone Heights, FL

Motorcyclist collides with truck in Keystone Heights, suffers serious injuries

A Keystone Heights motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with a pickup truck pulling a boat trailer Thursday night. At approximately 8:55 p.m. Thursday, the motorcyclist, 29, was traveling east on County Road 214 attempting to pass stopped traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Volunteer Prekindergarten Program application open for Clay County parents, students

Clay County District Schools has opened enrollment for their Volunteer Prekindergarten program for children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2023. The Volunteer Prekindergarten Program (VPK) is a state program through the Division of Early Learning designed to benefit children in the subjects of language, math and social skills though a play-based environment, Clay County District Schools Communications Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Jail inmate suffers ‘severe injuries’ after falling from second story of jail

A Clay County Jail inmate was taken to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Wednesday, after suffering “severe injuries” from a fall, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man damages 8 mailboxes in his neighborhood, arrested for criminal mischief

A Middleburg man was arrested for damaging several mailboxes in his neighborhood, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Teal Lane at approximately 5:49 a.m. Friday. Upon their arrival, deputies saw a man wearing only shorts who was in the process of damaging mailboxes, they said.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy