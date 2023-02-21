Middleburg man faces felony charge in incident requiring evacuations from Sandy Hollow Loop

A Middleburg man was responsible for home evacuations and heavy law enforcement presence in the 1600 block of Sandy Hollow Loop Friday morning, deputies say.

Kendrick Ring Donnelly, 40, of Middleburg, faces a felony charge of shooting into a dwelling following the Friday incident.

Clay County Sheriff's Office and SWAT personnel evacuated nearby homes in the area of Sandy Hollow Loop due to the incident. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

According to the arrest report, Donnelly’s brother and father left the Sandy Hollow Loop residence between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday morning leaving Donnelly home alone. A call was made to dispatch at approximately 6:54 a.m. reporting shots fired.

It is unknown at this time why Donnelly was shooting within the home and several statements relevant to the case have been removed from the arrest report.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence at 7:03 a.m. and a perimeter was established around the house. Numerous attempts to contact Donnelly were made including phone calls and loudhailer (megaphone) announcements. Donnelly did not respond to any of law enforcement’s orders, the arrest report said.

Kendrick Donnelly Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

At 11:12 a.m. Donnelly exited the home through the garage and was detained. A search of his person was conducted and deputies found a Smith and Wesson pistol magazine containing unfired .45 ACP rounds, the arrest report said.

A safety sweep of the home revealed no other occupants and no injuries reported, deputies said.

Donnelly agreed to speak with deputies and was described as “mumbling incongruent statements,” deputies said. Donnelly’s statements have been removed from the arrest report.

Donnelly was placed into handcuffs and transported to Clay County Jail. His bond is set at $100,003.

The incident involved SWAT personnel who evacuated residents from their homes on Sandy Hollow Loop and took them to St. Johns River State College where they remained until Donnelly was in custody. Additionally, road delays in the area of 355 College Drive lasted until approximately 11:45 a.m. when deputies declared the scene as cleared.

A review of Donnelly’s case is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at 9 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12.