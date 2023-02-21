Augusta Savage Cultural Arts Festival honors Black History Month on Feb. 25

The Friends of Augusta Savage Inc., in partnership with the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office and Clay County Tourism department, are hosting an “Augusta Savage Cultural Arts Festival” in honor of her legacy and Black History Month.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spring Park (106 St. Johns Avenue) in Green Cove Springs.

Admission to the event is free and all age groups are welcome and encouraged to attend, Director of Tourism Kimberly Morgan said. The event is held the last week of February, as Savage’s birthday was Feb. 29, she said.

The Augusta Savage Cultural Arts Festival includes arts, crafts, food and performances, and is free to all ages. Photo by Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller's Office

There will be food trucks, vendors, arts, crafts and activities throughout the park. Additionally, several performances will happen throughout the day by various groups including D Five, Reggie Brooks, Augusta Savage Mentoring Center dance students, Heart and Soul Youth Fine Arts Club and local church choirs.

Augusta Savage was an American sculptor associated with the Harlem Renaissance, according to the Cummer Museum. Her work primarily focused on elevating and incorporating images of Black culture into mainstream America. Guests who attend the festival will have the opportunity to learn more about the Harlem Renaissance and Savage’s work.

The Friends of Augusta Savage Inc. is a local Clay County group dedicated to promoting programs for youth and families to improve their quality of life through advocacy and creative efforts in honor of Savage’s legacy, according to their website. There is a specific focus on the “underserved” community in Green Cove Springs, the webpage says.