Middleburg man punches female victim in face several times, arrested for aggravated battery

A Middleburg man faces charges of aggravated battery after punching a female victim in the face several times, deputies said.

At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Middleburg address in reference to a battery. Upon their arrival, they made contact with a female victim who had blood on her face, arms and legs, they said.

James Gregory, 66, of Middleburg, faces one count of aggravated battery. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

The victim told deputies that she and James Gregory, 66, of Middleburg, had gotten into a verbal altercation and that the situation escalated when Gregory spit on her face, the arrest report said.

The woman attempted to push past Gregory and when he would not move, she shoved him in the chest, she told deputies. After being shoved, Gregory punched the woman in the face several times, causing her to fall to the ground. He continued hitting her in the face while she was on the ground, she said.

It is noted that the woman had visible redness, swelling and bruising on and around her nose, deputies said.

James Gregory Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

Deputies spoke with a female witness who confirmed the victim’s account of what happened during the incident. Gregory had left the scene by the time deputies arrived, but the victim was able to provide an address where deputies were successful in locating him, the arrest report said.

When deputies arrived at the address Gregory was at, he was standing in the front yard and walked toward deputies and began explaining his account of what happened, they said.

Due to the victim’s injuries and the witness’ account and written statement, deputies had reason to believe Gregory was the primary aggressor in the incident. He was arrested and transported to Clay County Jail where he is held on a $15,003 bond.