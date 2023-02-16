Clay County Jail inmate suffers ‘severe injuries’ after falling from second story of jail

A Clay County Jail inmate was taken to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Wednesday, after suffering “severe injuries” from a fall, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deputy Andrew Ford said that shortly after 11 a.m., detention deputies were notified by an inmate that a female inmate needed help after falling from a second-floor mezzanine inside the jail.

After reviewing video footage, detention supervisors believe the inmate intentionally fell from the second story, they said. Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

Deputies arrived and provided aid to the woman who was lying on the floor, he said. Clay County Fire and Rescue were called to the jail to transport the woman for treatment of head and facial injuries.

Detention supervisors reviewed video footage in the area where the fall occurred and learned that she had left her bunk area, walked up a flight of stairs, dove headfirst over the railing and fell to the concrete floor below.

The inmate’s name has not been released by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Detention supervisors believe the act was intentional by the woman, Ford said.