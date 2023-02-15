Middleburg man damages 8 mailboxes in his neighborhood, arrested for criminal mischief

A Middleburg man was arrested for damaging several mailboxes in his neighborhood, deputies say.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Teal Lane at approximately 5:49 a.m. Friday. Upon their arrival, deputies saw a man wearing only shorts who was in the process of damaging mailboxes, they said.

The man was identified as Ronald Montgomery, 35, of Middleburg. The arrest report does not say what Montgomery was using to damage the mailboxes, however, it is noted that several were damaged beyond repair—including damages to the posts and mailboxes themselves.

When deputies reached Montgomery, he was on the side of the roadway between his home and 2012 Teal Lane, deputies said. Eight total mailboxes were damaged, but Montgomery’s residential mailbox was not.

Deputies asked Montgomery why his mailbox was the only one not damaged. Montgomery’s responses have been removed from the arrest report.

Montgomery was arrested and faces eight misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief (one for each mailbox) and one count of simple battery. He was transported to Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $10,518.