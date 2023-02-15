UPDATE: Pilot was trying to avoid cows when he crashed plane in Keystone Heights pasture

A small, private plane crashed at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, in Keystone Heights near 7125 County Road 214 due to the pilot trying to avoid striking cows in the pasture as he landed, he told the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 77-year-old male pilot from Port St. Lucie was the only passenger and suffered minor injuries.

The man was traveling northwest and attempting to land at the Keystone Heights Airport to stop for fuel before continuing to his final destination of North Carolina, he told the Florida Highway Patrol.

Keystone Airpark, also known as Keystone Heights Airport, is a public-use airport located at 7150 Airport Road in Starke.

The pilot landed the airplane in a grass pasture, which he thought was the runway due to his GPS telling him it was, the Florida Highway Patrol crash report said. Suddenly, the pilot observed cows in front of his landing path of travel and immediately began braking the aircraft to avoid colliding with the cows, he told investigators.

The downed aircraft was found upside down. The pilot suffered minor injuries and no other passengers were on board. Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office

The quick braking caused the plane to land and skid in the grass field, before overturning on its roof, the report said. The plane came to final rest and overturned on the roof in the grass field.

There were no leaks reported and no cows were struck by the plane.