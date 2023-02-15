Orange Park man finds cash in Bank of America restroom, arrested for grand theft

Finders, keepers didn’t work for an Orange Park man who found cash in a bank’s restroom.

An Orange Park man was arrested for grand theft after finding, and keeping, an envelope containing $1,000 in the restroom of the Bank of America in Orange Park, deputies say.

According to Florida law, “whenever any person finds lost or abandoned property, such person must report the description and location of the property to a law enforcement officer. Any person who unlawfully appropriates such lost or abandoned property to his or her own use commits theft.”

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Bank of America (29 Blanding Boulevard) in reference to a grand theft.

The $1,000 was found in an envelope inside the restrooms of the Bank of America. It is unknown who the money belonged to. Photo by Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash

The arrest report does not explain how the $1,000 ended up in the restroom, or who it rightfully belonged to, nor does it state how deputies were able to figure out who found the money. It does say, however, that deputies attempted to contact the “finder” multiple times by phone, and on Dec. 22, 2022, he returned deputies’ calls.

James Ostrander, 59, of Orange Park, was identified as the man who found the $1,000 cash in an envelope in the restroom of the Bank of America on Nov. 11. After his December phone call with deputies, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Monday, Feb. 13, during a proactive patrol of Wells Road, deputies found Ostrander asleep in his truck behind Crunch Fitness. Due to the active warrant, Ostrander was arrested and taken to Clay County Jail. His bond is set at $3,503.