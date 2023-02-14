Green Cove Springs man faces charges of possession, distribution of child sexual abuse materials

A Green Cove Springs man faces up to 40 years in federal prison on charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials using the internet, according to a Tuesday update from U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg.

According to court documents and evidence, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a CyberTipline report in July 2022, from an online social media application that three child sexual abuse videos had been uploaded by a user named “daddysir142.”

The “CyberTipline” is the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s reporting system for the online exploitation of children, according to their website.

Smith faces up to 40 years in federal prison if found guilty of the charges. Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

The IP address used to upload the materials showed that the user was using an internet service provider in Green Cove Springs, according to court documents. An investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office revealed nine additional CyberTiplline reports submitted by the same IP address and a cell phone belonging to Carl Stephen Smith, Jr., 32, of Green Cove Springs.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, members of the Northeast Florida Intercept Task Force, including agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Clay County Sheriff's Office and other state and local investigators, executed a federal search warrant at Smith’s residence and obtained a cell phone belonging to Smith.

A forensic review of this device revealed that it contained at least 15 videos and 14 images depicting young children being sexually abused. The review also showed Smith had distributed one of the videos over the internet on January 6, 2023, using a social media app, investigators said.

“An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release regarding Smith’s arrest.

If convicted, Smith faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 5 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release. Smith has been detained pending trial in this case.