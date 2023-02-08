Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines

Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.

In April 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “Stop W.O.K.E.” act, which stands for “Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees.” The law is scheduled to go into effect July 1, 2023.

The law is the first of its kind and claims to take on “corporate wokeness and Critical Race Theory,” DeSantis said. The law prohibits teaching certain diversity and race-related concepts in schools and in the workplace, particularly anything that discusses privilege or oppression based on race, or whether someone "bears personal responsibility for and must feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress" due to U.S. racial history, the bill says.

Click here to view a flyer put out by DeSantis’ office regarding the Stop W.O.K.E Act.

According to WJCT News, schools in Duval County were told to “cover or store” books that are not on the district-approved list or not approved by certified media specialists. Some of the books being removed have been taught for years, teachers said.

A teacher in Duval County books submitted a photo of classroom books covered by caution tape to WJCT News. Photo by WJCT News

Teachers who violate the law could face disciplinary action including termination of their jobs, and state schools that violate the statute could lose performance funding, which makes up a significant portion of their budgets.

Clay County District Schools are not currently asking teachers to remove any titles, due to the law not going into effect until July 1, Clay County District Schools Communications Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

“Clay County District Schools is working on meeting the guidelines for the new state statute regarding classroom libraries,” she said. “We have several elementary schools currently piloting how we will meet the new guidelines next year as the classroom library is an extension of the school library.”

This means classroom book collections need to be reviewed by the school district’s media specialist and all future additions to the classroom library will need to be approved in the district’s book-purchasing procedures, she said.

“The classroom library contents need to be available for public review in a searchable format just like our library collections,” she said. “We are piloting using Google Books and/or the idea that classroom libraries may only contain titles found in the library.”

Despite no current “coverings” or removal of classroom book titles, the Clay County school district is facing a book crisis of its own—primarily relating to library books and materials. As of a Feb. 3 update, the district had received 216 book challenges submitted by parents.

Click here to read NewsBreak’s coverage regarding the ongoing library book dilemma in Clay County schools.

Of the 216 books challenged, only 30 have made their way through the district’s media review process. Any book that is challenged is immediately removed from all library shelves until a proper review is complete, the district’s Chief Academic Officer Roger Dailey said.

This means 186 book titles are banned from student access until a council consisting of parents, principals and media specialists are able to read the book, gather for a discussion about the contents and cast a vote on the appropriate age group for the material.