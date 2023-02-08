New Clay County road work alert beginning Feb. 13

Work to repair the guardrail and make bridge improvements on County Road 220 between Henley Road and Knight Boxx Road over Little Black Creek is scheduled to start Monday, Feb. 13.

“This is a busy stretch of road and we want to make sure drivers are prepared for delays and drive safely in this work zone,” Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Once work begins, drivers can expect single-lane closures with flaggers daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., she said. County officials expect the project to take approximately five days to complete.

Road work on County Road 220 between Knight Boxx Road and Henley Road is expected to take five days to complete. Photo by Florida Department of Transportation

Officials are advising drivers traveling on this section of County Road 220 to plan for delays or to choose an alternate route, if possible, Winter said.

“Crews will do everything they can to make this project run smoothly and efficiently and to get things back to normal quickly,” she said. “As always, please slow down, put the phone down and stay safe.”

During construction, the speed limit in the area will be reduced to 35 mph, and there will be signs alerting drivers to the change in traffic flow.