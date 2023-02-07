Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.

A female victim told dispatchers that she was being followed by a silver Nissan sedan and a black sedan that were attempting to run her off the roadway, according to dispatch.

Upon arrival, deputies saw the silver Nissan actively trying to run the victim off the road, the arrest report said. The driver of the silver sedan, later identified as Shenerita Rolle, 32, of Satsuma, was following the victim in the right lane and made an abrupt swerve at the victim's vehicle, deputies said.

Rolle faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The vehicle is considered the deadly weapon, according to the arrest report. Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

The victim slammed on her brakes and Rolle stopped her vehicle in front of the victim. The victim then moved from the left lane into the right lane and tried to speed away. Rolle accelerated, again attempting to strike the victim, deputies said. The victim swerved away to the outside right lane shoulder, into the grass area, then back onto the highway. It was noted the black sedan was still following closely behind the victim.

At this time, deputies activated their emergency sirens and conducted a traffic stop for the vehicles. The black sedan immediately did a U-turn and drove south on U.S. 17 South toward Palatka, deputies said.

Rolle and another passenger were told to exit the vehicle and the victim was told to come to the traffic stop area, the arrest report said.

Both Rolle and the victim provided deputies with statements that have been removed from the arrest report.

There are no current updates on the black sedan that drove away, deputies said.

The victim was visibly emotional from the incident and was allowed to leave the scene once a friend arrived to drive her vehicle for her, deputies said.

Rolle began asking deputies if she was going to jail and how much her bond would be, the arrest report said. Deputies continued to question Rolle, but she refused to make further statements, they said.

Rolle was placed into handcuffs and taken to Clay County Jail where she faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (the vehicle) without the intent to kill. Her bond is set at $50,003.